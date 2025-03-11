LSU Football Set to Host No. 1 Tight End in America for Visit to Baton Rouge
Ruston (La.) tight end Ahmad Hudson continues his rise as a prized prospect in The Boot following an impressive sophomore campaign for his prep squad.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Class, has reeled in offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others, with Brian Kelly's program turning up the heat since the beginning.
The star athlete is a dual-sport phenom for Ruston. He shines on both the gridiron and hardwood on the prep scene where he has also received an offer from Matt McMahon's LSU Tigers last fall.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
Now, Hudson's recruitment is beginning to take off with the LSU Tigers separating themselves from the pack, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
In January, the recruiting guru logged an expert prediction in favor of LSU winning out for Hudson's services.
Hudson returned to Baton Rouge for the program's Junior Day event during the final weekend of January where he had the chance to talk shop with new tight ends coach Alex Atkins, Brian Kelly and more.
The visit also gave the coveted 2027 star another opportunity to soak in the scenes of Death Valley alongside several prospects in the Bayou State. Hudson has already visited campus on multiple occasions.
Now, the No. 1 tight end in America will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for a trip to campus, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Hudson will be in attendance for an LSU Spring Camp practice alongside several priority targets for the Tigers.
LSU continues pushing all the right buttons in Hudson's recruitment. The coveted athlete has described LSU as a "special place,' according to On3 Sports, and is feeling the love from the program.
It'll be intriguing to monitor his recruitment as it ramps up over the next few months. A superstar athlete with limitless potential, all eyes will be on his recruitment with the LSU Tigers looking to separate themselves from the pack.
