LSU Football Surging Into Strong Position for Michigan Wolverines Tight End Target

Detroit (Mich.) four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright has locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge intensifying its pursuit this offseason.

Cartwright checks in as a Top-25 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore fighting for his commitment this offseason as he evaluates contenders.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Oregon Ducks, and Michigan State Spartans, among several others, across his strong prep career.

"Scouts often point to his catch radius and athleticism as his most dangerous weapons. He isn’t just a 'big body' in the red zone; he is a mismatch nightmare who can run like a guard and jump like a power forward—a nod to his status as an elite multi-sport athlete in basketball and baseball," one scouting report wrote.

"For a Michigan program that prides itself on "smashmouth" football with a sophisticated aerial twist, Cartwright is a tactical chess piece that fits perfectly into the puzzle."

Now, the LSU Tigers are emerging as contenders for Cartwright with the program locking in an official visit with the Top-10 prospect in Michigan.

The dynamic offensive weapon will be in Baton Rouge on a multi-day stay from April 17-19 with tight ends coach Joe Cox putting a foot on the gas for his commitment.

LSU also remains firmly in the race for the No. 1 tight end in America, Ahmad Hudson, with the Louisiana five-star set to be in Baton Rouge this weekend.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in across his illustrious prep career after three strong seasons in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.

The LSU Tigers are quickly building momentum in the program's pursuit of America's top-ranked tight end with Rivals' Shea Dixon logging a prediction on Monday morning in favor of the program winning out for his commitment.

"Super-sized tight end with uncommon frame-and-athleticism combination. Matchup nightmare in the passing game with ability to stretch the field and work the short-to-intermediate level. Instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control," 247Sports wrote of Hudson's game.

LSU and Nebraska remain the pair of schools to keep tabs on this offseason for the two-sport standout.

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