LSU Football Set To Sign Fast-Rising Louisiana Native To Elite 2026 Recruiting Class

Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw three-star safety Jackson Williams revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in January as the final addition to the program's talented 2026 Recruiting Class.

Williams checks in as a Top-50 prospect in Louisiana where LSU landed his pledge over the likes of the Tulane Green Wave, Florida State Seminoles, and Washington State Cougars, among others, after reopening his recruitment in December.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back has navigated a unique recruiting process across the last 60 days with coaching changes across America leading the talented Louisiana native to his hometown program.

Williams was previously committed in-state to the Tulane Green Wave prior to Jon Sumrall's departure to take the job at Florida.

He then signed with Washington State, but was released after the coaching change in Pullman recently where the LSU Tigers then swooped in to land his services.

Now, it's all LSU with Williams officially putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on National Signing Day. The Bayou State native will sign at 11:15 a.m. CT from Archbishop Shaw High School.

“Coach Kiffin is a great guy and I can feel his passion to continue on the legacy of LSU through the things they have in place for us to achieve our goals,” Jackson Williams told TigerBait.

“Also, Coach Olsen and Coach Raymond both impacted my decision a-lot as they gave me insight on how they see me on the defensive side.

“Lastly, when I was there it was guys getting in some extra work on a Saturday morning which told me this is the place I need to be.”

Now, Williams will officially be the final piece to the program's 2026 Recruiting Class that flaunts an embarrassment of riches - including multiple Louisiana natives as the culture returns to Baton Rouge.

Kiffin and Co. officially signed 17 players in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple headliners stealing the spotlight in the haul, but two signees surged in the recent 247Sports rankings update.

LSU has now signed two Top-10 prospects in America with Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson landing in among the 10 top recruits in the 2026 cycle in the final update.

- Lamar Brown - No. 1 DL, No. 4 overall

- Richard Anderson - No. 2 DL, No. 8 overall

Now, all eyes are on a pivotal offseason as the new era of LSU Football begins under Kiffin.

