LSU Football Signee Maintains Five-Star Status, No. 1 Cornerback in America
Zephyrhills (Fla.) cornerback DJ Pickett headlines LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class as the top rated signee in Brian Kelly's haul.
LSU was in dire need of a young, impactful cornerback to make his way to Baton Rouge via the 2025 cycle with secondary coach Corey Raymond spearheading the push.
Now, he's landed his "big fish" with Pickett joining the program.
Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, chose LSU over Miami, Oregon and Georgia during his recruitment process.
It was a battle down the stretch in order to secure the coveted prospect. A player with the top programs in the country battling for his services, LSU proved they were willing to do anything in their power to lock him down and get him to campus.
Kelly has raved about the youngster and what he's set to provide the program moving forward. He projects as a player that will make an instant impact for the Tigers with an opportunity to start in Week 1 at Clemson.
"Watching a guy on film move that way (with his height) was what really surprised me about him," Kelly said on National Signing Day. "I don't even know if it's an argument. We believe he's hands-down the best corner in the country.
"I don't know that I've ever felt that there is a lockdown corner, but he's about as close as there is to a lockdown corner in the country. And his offensive film might be as good, if not better."
Now, 6-foot-4, 180-pound defensive back has arrived in Baton Rouge after making his way to campus as an early-enrollee in December.
But the accolades on the prep scene continue rolling in for Pickett despite being enrolled with LSU.
On3 Sports released the final recruiting rankings for the 2025 cycle with Pickett maintaining five-star status as the No. 1 cornerback in America.
All eyes will be on Pickett this offseason with the initial reviews coming in as positive following his first few weeks in the Bayou State.
The New Five-Star: IOL Carius Curne
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Curne ultimately put pen to paper with the LSU program on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period where he made things official with the Bayou Bengals.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line was an issue in 2024 with the rushing attack struggling due to a lack of push in the trenches, but reinforcements are on the way.
After signing with the program as a high four-star prospect, Curne has now reached five-star status in On3 Sports' final 2025 recruiting rankings update.
Curne joins LSU signees DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) as the trio of five-star signees in the Tigers' 2025 class.
Curne, Pickett and Berry headline a deep list of early-enrollees that have arrived in Baton Rouge for the spring semester.
LSU has 13 members of the 2025 Signing Class on campus where they will have the chance to go through spring workouts and camp in March.
The Highest Riser: TaRon "ManChild" Francis - No. 1 WR in Louisiana
LSU's 2025 Signing Class is one that saw the Bayou Bengals add an embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball with Pickett, the No. 1 rated cornerback in America, headlining the haul.
But there are immediate impact players that aren't receiving as much recognition in the class.
That includes TaRon Francis, the new No. 1 rated wide receiver in Louisiana.
The Boot's top-ranked wideout signed with LSU in December where he has an opportunity to compete for meaningful snaps on Day 1 in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder saw the final recruiting update lift his status from a Top-3 wideout in the Bayou State to No. 1 after On3 Sports revealed their update on Thursday. He is now among the Top-100 prospects.
The coveted wideout is an early-enrollee with LSU after Francis arrived in Baton Rouge in early January to go through spring workouts and camp with the program.
It's an important addition for the program given Francis will now have an opportunity to work through spring camp in March and April alongside a gifted receiving corps in Baton Rouge.
The sought-after wideout is a consensus four-star receiver out of Edna Karr High in New Orleans.
Now, he'll look to carry his success to LSU after an impressive prep career.
