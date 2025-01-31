LSU Football Signee Sees Ranking Catapult to Five-Star Status, No. 2 IOL in America
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Curne ultimately put pen to paper with the LSU program on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period where he made things official with the Bayou Bengals.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line was an issue in 2024 with the rushing attack struggling due to a lack of push in the trenches, but reinforcements are on the way.
After signing with the program as a high four-star prospect, Curne has now reached five-star status in On3 Sports' final 2025 recruiting rankings update.
Curne joins LSU signees DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) as the trio of five-star signees in the Tigers' 2025 class.
Curne, Pickett and Berry headline a deep list of early-enrollees that have arrived in Baton Rouge for the spring semester.
LSU has 13 members of the 2025 Signing Class on campus where they will have the chance to go through spring workouts and camp in March.
But Curne isn't the only LSU signee that saw his ranking cruise to elite status in On3 Sports' final update.
TaRon "ManChild" Francis: The New No. 1 WR in Louisiana
LSU's 2025 Signing Class is one that saw the Bayou Bengals add an embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball with DJ Pickett, the No. 1 rated cornerback in America, headlining the haul.
But there are immediate impact players that aren't receiving as much recognition in the class.
That includes TaRon Francis, the new No. 1 rated wide receiver in Louisiana.
The Boot's top-ranked wideout signed with LSU in December where he has an opportunity to compete for meaningful snaps on Day 1 in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder saw the final recruiting update lift his status from a Top-3 wideout in the Bayou State to No. 1 after On3 Sports revealed their update on Thursday.
The coveted wideout is an early-enrollee with LSU after Francis arrived in Baton Rouge in early January to go through spring workouts and camp with the program.
It's an important addition for the program given Francis will now have an opportunity to work through spring camp in March and April alongside a gifted receiving corps in Baton Rouge.
The sought-after wideout is a consensus four-star receiver out of Edna Karr High in New Orleans.
Now, he'll look to carry his success to LSU after an impressive prep career.
