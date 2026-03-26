LSU Football Surging for Nation's No. 1 Prospect Amid Auburn, Georgia Pursuit

Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge five-star edge rusher Jalanie George will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the coaching staff battles for the dynamic defender.

George checks in as the top-ranked prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference programs in line for visits this week as he navigates a busy schedule across America.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, a visit schedule is locked in with the LSU Tigers preparing to host George where he will be in Baton Rouge for the program's Spring Camp practice on Saturday morning.

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 26

- Auburn Tigers: March 26

- Mississippi State Bulldogs: March 27

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 27

- LSU Tigers: March 28

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 28

Rivals' Report on George: "Big EDGE prospect who is the highest-rated prospect at the position early on in the 2028 cycle. Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with a frame that should pack on. more weight. Makes high-level plays on his freshman film.

INTEL: The nation's top-ranked 2028 defensive prospect is hitting the road for a major SEC tour with three teammates this week.



A half-dozen schools will have Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge 2028 edge Jalanie George on campus, beginning today



View: https://t.co/hyykyVRxHh pic.twitter.com/qKeJkR1HKL — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) March 26, 2026

"Shows advanced play speed, tracking down ball carriers in backside pursuit. The combination of size and burst off the edge sticks out. Turned in a strong freshman season with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Could potentially outgrow the EDGE position."

George burst on the scene in 2024 where he was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American after making his presence felt on a Desert Edge squad that captured an Arizona 5A championship.

Across the 2024 season as a freshman, the now No. 1 prospect in America totaled 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections and 1 interception in 14 games.

Now, as he works through a critical offseason in his recruitment, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will get George down to Baton Rouge on Saturday for his first visit to campus.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

LSU Basketball Pulls Off Historic Move in Hiring Away NC State Wolfpack HC Will Wade

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

Join the Community: