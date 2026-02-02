LSU Football Surging for Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators Offensive Line Target

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers hosted Lansdale Catholic (Penn.) four-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith for a multi-day stay this past weekend with the Bayou Bengals quickly picking up steam in his recruitment.

Smith checks in as a Top-15 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers from a myriad of programs including Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee, among others, on the list.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder revealed a Top-12 last fall with LSU not cracking the list, but now that Kiffin and Co. have arrived in town, the Tigers are back in the race as legit contenders.

The hometown Penn State Nittany Lions - along with Ohio State and Rutgers - will be schools that are certainly in the thick of it until decision time, but Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals are now firmly in the race.

LSU hired former Kentucky Wildcats offensive line coach Eric Wolford this offseason where he's developed a relationship with Smith - with the Kentucky program recently cracking his Top-12 schools.

With Wolford in Baton Rouge, the LSU Tigers' chances have grown significantly.

Now, Kentucky is out with LSU in after Smith announced his final seven schools on Sunday: LSU, Ohio State, Florida, Rutgers, Auburn, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Smith made his way to Baton Rouge over the weekend on an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers coaching staff with the Bayou Bengals knocking it out of the park.

Now, the LSU Tigers are surging for the Top-15 offensive lineman in America, according to Rivals.

Smith was one of many elite offensive weapons in Baton Rouge over the weekend with the LSU Tigers also hosting priority wide receiver target Miguel Whitley for a visit.

The New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver made his way to Baton Rouge on Sunday for an unofficial visit with Kiffin and Co.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana where he has quickly blossomed into a a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a top-five prospect in The Boot.

The meteoric rise has boosted Whitley's status to Top-10 pass-catcher in America where he recently revealed his final five schools: LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Houston.

Now, four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a school firmly in the mix with Kiffin's program piquing his interest after earning an offer last summer.

