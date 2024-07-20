LSU Football Target, No. 1 CB in Louisiana Reveals Commitment Decision
LSU football target Jaboree Antoine has revealed his commitment to Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes after a rollercoaster recruiting process.
Antoine is headed to Coral Gables after announcing his choice over LSU and Florida State on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 1 defensive back in the Bayou State backed off of his commitment to LSU in June after being pledged to the Tigers since January with Miami surging down the stretch.
The Top 10 cornerback in America revealed his intentions to decommit from the Bayou Bengals with both the Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles pushing for a commitment following official visits to both programs in June.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of New Iberia (La.), Antoine has skyrocketed up the recruiting ranks this year after climbing his way to Top 75 overall status in the 2025 cycle.
Despite Antoine announcing a commitment to the Hurricanes on Saturday, LSU will not go down without a fight.
According to a source, the Tigers will continue ramping up their push for Antoine in hopes of getting him to Baton Rouge for a game day experience this fall. The program has an official visit in their back pocket with Antoine still and will look to get him in during the 2024 season.
The top-ranked cornerback in "The Boot", it's a given the in-state program won't go down without a fight as they battle to get him back in the current class.
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond secured the services of the star cornerback earlier this year once making his return to Baton Rouge, and then with Antoine reopening his recruitment, he kept his foot on the gas once again.
Now, with a decision made on Saturday, he'll have to level up once again in hopes of getting the coveted 2025 to remain home and suit up for the purple and gold.
It'll remain an LSU vs. Miami battle until the Early Signing Period in December.
For the Bayou Bengals, the program received a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America on Wednesday after Florida native DJ Pickett revealed his pledge to LSU.
Pickett's commitment gave the Tigers their fourth five-star commitment; joining Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 WR) and Derek Meadows (Top 10 WR).
With Pickett set to be the face of the defensive backfield for the foreseeable future, a tandem of Antoine and Pickett would give LSU their cornerbacks moving forward, but it'll be a fight until December after announcing a pledge to Miami.
More on Pickett, the top-ranked defensive back in America and LSU commitment:
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have landed a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America with DJ Pickett revealing his pledge to the Bayou Bengals on Wednesday.
Pickett, the top-ranked defensive back in the 2025 cycle, gives secondary coach Corey Raymond his first big-time commitment since his return to Baton Rouge in January.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder adds a different element to the defensive backfield in Death Valley where he will join a Top 5 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.
Headlined by Bryce Underwood, Pickett is now the third five-star in the 2025 class alongside both Underwood (No. 1 QB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB).
The verbal commitment from the Sunshine State native propels LSU's 2025 class to No. 3 in America with the Tigers in contention for the No. 1 spot.
A player who is a Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield, Pickett can play in the safety slot or at cornerback.
For Raymond, Pickett is his prototypical recruit. A long, lanky corner with the ability to go sideline-to-sideline in the blink of an eye, it's a match made in heaven.
“The deciding factor was him being happy,” Pickett’s father Damien said. “Where he’s happy on and off the field. Where he can grow as a young man. It was mostly football based but also where he feels he can excel in the classroom and do the things in the classroom.”
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound with LSU winning out for his services over both Miami and Oregon in a rollercoaster recruitment process.
