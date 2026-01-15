LSU Football Targeting Prized ACC Transfer Wide Receiver Amid Lane Kiffin's Rebuild

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple programs eyeing the talented pass-catcher.

Berkhalter signed with the North Carolina A&T Aggies in the 2021 Recruiting Cycle where he spent two seasons with the program where he had his breakout campaign as a sophomore - logging 28 receptions for 414 yards and two touchdowns.

From there, the 6-foot-3, 203-pounder entered the Transfer Portal where he joined the Cincinnati Bearcats for a pair of seasons after redshirting across his first year with the program.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and the talented pass-catcher made the move to join the Wake Forest Demons Deacons where he recorded 30 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns in his most productive season of college ball.

After stops at North Carolina A&T, Cincinnati, and Wake Forest, Berkhalter is now eyeing a fourth program for his final season of eligibility where the LSU Tigers are in on the action.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter (4) catches a pass in the first half against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Berkhalter is in Baton Rouge on Thursday for a visit with Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals, LSU Tigers On SI has learned. 104.5 ESPN reported the visit first.

LSU has no shortage of wide receivers in the room after adding nine players via the free agent market along with a trio of signees through the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

Wide Receivers (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

LSU has assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with Kiffin and Co. reconstructing the roster this offseason across a two-week stretch.



“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: