LSU Football, Tennessee Volunteers 'Pushing to Flip' an Alabama Crimson Tide Commit
Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central three-star defensive lineman JJ Finch revealed a commitment to the Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide after going public with a decision.
Finch, the No. 1 rated defensive lineman in the Hoosier State, had a myriad of schools in his ear following a standout junior campaign on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder racked up 92 total tackles, including 24 stops for loss, a team-best seven sacks, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt in 2024.
Since then, he's seen his recruiting status rise this offseason with offers coming in from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others.
But Finch elected to reveal a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide after an official visit to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) this summer.
“Title town,” Finch told On3 Sports last month when asked about his high interest in Alabama. “Coach (Freddie) Roach and Mr. (Courtney) Morgan. The tradition and history of the place. The consistency of each year in and out of having someone in that discussion of going to the league.”
But programs aren't backing down when it comes to battling for Finch's services.
According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers are all "pushing to flip" the current Alabama Crimson Tide commitment.
The highly-touted prospect played with current LSU EDGE, Damien Shanklin, prior to the true freshman defensive lineman signing with the Tigers last December.
Now, with Shanklin already on the roster in Baton Rouge, the program continues looking to pair the former teammates together again for college.
LSU began turning up the heat for Finch and were trending for the talented defensive lineman behind the scenes, according to On3 Sports.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction in May in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for Finch's services.
But then there had been a shift in Finch's recruiting process.
Now, after committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU continues its pursuit for the impressive Hoosier State defensive lineman.
For the LSU Tigers, the program currently holds the top 2026 defensive line haul in America with multiple blue-chippers committed.
- Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH in America
- Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida
- Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
- Deuce Geralds: Top-10 DL in America
- DeAnthony Lafayette: No. 5 EDGE in Florida
- Darryus McKinley: 3-star DL
Heading into the fall, Finch appears to be another target for the LSU Tigers with the program remaining in contact.
