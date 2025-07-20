LSU Football, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers Contenders for No. 2 WR in America
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews will reveal a commitment decision on August 8 with Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers firmly in the mix.
Mathews, the No. 2 rated wideout in America, has reeled in offers from a myriad of programs across his prep career, but now has four finalists locked in.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies with a commitment decision set to be revealed on August 8.
After dominating on the prep scene in the Magnolia State, Mathews has quickly become one of the top pass catchers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Across Mathews' junior campaign with Greene County, the top wideout logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, all focus is on the recruiting process with four Southeastern Conference programs intensifying their pursuit for the top-ranked uncommitted receiver.
For the LSU Tigers, the program knocked it out of the park during Mathews' official visit to Baton Rouge in June.
Mathews spent time alongside the LSU coaching staff while receiving opportunities to evaluate the facilities, see current players and work through a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium.
LSU has become a team to watch in Mathews' process as he begins inching closer to making a decision sooner rather than later.
The hometown Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers are also making their presence felt in his process.
According to sources, the Auburn Tigers are a program to monitor in the "Mathews Sweepstakes" with Hugh Freeze and Co. circling the Mississippi wideout as a must-have prospect.
LSU and Texas A&M are also firmly in the mix with the Ole Miss Rebels on the outside looking in for the Magnolia State receiver.
It'll be a battle until the buzzer for Mathews with multiple schools ramping up their pursuit, but the LSU Tigers remain a true threat as decision time comes.
The Bayou Bengals hold commitments from a trio of wide receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle:
- Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
- Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
- Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
Now, the search for a fourth wideout carries on with the Bayou Bengals with Mathews as the No. 1 priority on the board.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.