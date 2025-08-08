LSU Football, Texas A&M, Auburn and Ole Miss Await Decision of Nation's No. 2 Wideout
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are firmly in the mix for Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide reciever Jase Mathews as "Decision Day" arrives on Friday, August 8.
Mathews, the nation's No. 2 rated wideout, is set to choose between the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels at 6 p.m. CT.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings this offseason after a stellar junior campaign in 2024 where Mathews logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Now, he's focused on his recruitment process with the LSU Tigers firmly in the race as a decision inches closer.
Mathews took official visits to his finalists this offseason with sources telling LSU Tigers On SI that the LSU program pushed all the right buttons.
Kelly and Co. rolled out the red carpet for the coveted pass catcher and his family on a multi-day stay while laying out the framework for what the next 3-4 years would look like.
The opportunity to play an integral role in the LSU offense and develop in a proven scheme has intrigued Mathews during the recruitment process,
A source also details the relationship developed between LSU and the Mathews camp during his time as a priority prospect as a critical component to the Tigers' recruitment push.
But it's set to be a battle until a decision is made.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are ramping up their push for Mathews, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI, with the program making this a two-team race alongside LSU.
Sources at Auburn feel comfortable in their pursuit, but the LSU Tigers also remain confident in their offer less than 12 hours out.
The predictions have already begun rolling in for the Auburn Tigers via Rivals' Jeffrey Lee with the program feeling even comfortable in their stance as of last weekend.
LSU and Auburn are the two programs battling neck and neck, but the Texas A&M Aggies also remain a school making their final offers as decision time nears.
The NIL package from the Aggies is one that will certainly play a factor, but multiple sources have indicated that it would be significant ground to make up down the stretch.
With Mathews preparing to go public with a commitment decision on Friday, August 8, all signs point towards an LSU Tigers versus Auburn Tigers in the 11th hour.
Mathews will reveal a commitment decision at 6 p.m. CT with his camp keeping things close to the vest until his ceremony.
