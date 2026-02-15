LSU Football and Florida Gators Among Contenders Pushing to Flip Elite Texas Commit

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is evaluating all options this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers eyeing the current Texas Longhorns commit.

Royal, the No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has the Tigers battling for his pledge, but it's set to be an uphill climb with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns making a splash last November after earning his verbal commitment.

The decision to lock things in with the SEC foe hasn't slowed down other program this offseason with schools galore entering the mix for Royal's services.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that have the advantage heading into a pivotal stretch after earning the five-star's pledge on Nov. 29 - one day before Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers job.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, ahead of his final season of high school ball, Royal is set to navigate a pivotal stretch in his recruitment with the No. 1 wideout keeping options open.

The Louisiana native will take an official visit to LSU in May, a source confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI, along with trips to Tennessee and Florida for multi-day stays.

Royal will certainly check-in with the Texas Longhorns as Sarkisian and Co. look to keep his pledge intact, but the Longhorns will have to keep a foot on the gas as LSU, Florida, and Tennessee emerge as schools to watch in his recruitment.

The nation's No. 1 wide receiver has felt the love from Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff, but with a verbal pledge to Texas, it remains an uphill climb for the Bayou Bengals as the hometown program eyes a flip from Royal.

