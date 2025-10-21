LSU Football, Texas Longhorns Target Set to Visit the Tigers for Texas A&M Matchup
Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek four-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard is expected back in Baton Rouge this weekend on an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, according to Rivals.
Sherrard, a Top-10 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a priority target for Kelly and Co. this fall with the Texas native set to make his way in for a game day experience.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has reeled in a myriad of offers as of late with the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, SMU Mustangs, and Missouri Tigers, among others, in the race.
The Bayou Bengals are prioritizing Sherrard where he's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail after a sophomore campaign and impressive stretch on the camp circuit that brought in multiple potential suitors.
Now, the Lone Star State native is expected back in Baton Rouge on Saturday to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium for a pivotal Top-25 matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Sherrard will be joined by several elite weapons in Death Valley on Saturday - including the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic five-star edge rusher David Jacobs will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Jacobs, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has cruised up the recruiting rankings where he's now overtaken the top spot in America.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others.
Now, while navigating a strong junior campaign in the Peach State, Jacobs will be taking a deeper look into the LSU Tigers with a visit on deck for this weekend.
Brian Kelly and Co. will look to make an early impression with the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes making their presence felt this fall.
“Miami, man, it is awesome,” Jacobs told Dawg Nation. “Just going down there. They show me love, man. Just going down seeing them play like that and seeing them get after it was awesome.
"That’s why I went down there twice, man. I just wanted to see what they are about. It is really nice down there. It is hot all the time. It rains a lot, but yeah, it is good. The coaches are great.”
“Just good people down there. That’s why I went back, and also Georgia, they are still in it. I mean, they’ve got great people on their coaching staff, too.”
Now, the LSU Tigers will look to make an impact as the program starts shifting focus towards the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
