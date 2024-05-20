LSU Football: The Latest Buzz Surrounding The No. 1 WR in America
The Tigers lost a commitment from Dakorien Moore, the top wideout in the country, last week. What's Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff lost a pledge from the No. 1 wide receiver in America last week after Dakorien Moore revealed he will reopen his recruitment and focus on a trio of schools moving forward.
Moore, who was pledged to LSU for nearly 10 months, has become a hot topic on the recruiting scene with several blue-chip programs in his ear.
Now, it's full steam ahead for Moore with a trio of summer official visits locked in place, according to On3 Sports.
What's the latest on America's top pass catcher? When and where will he visit in the coming months?
The Buzz on Moore's Recruiting Process:
The Ohio State Official: May 31
Moore will make his way to check in with Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes later this month for his official visit. A program that has made a major impact in his process, Moore will get back up to Ohio State for a multi-day stay.
It was anticipated that Moore would be in Baton Rouge in April for LSU's Spring Game, but rather than accompany Bryce Underwood on the trip, he decided to visit with the Buckeyes for the weekend.
Now, an official is in place with Ohio State looking to move up Moore's list with another chance to get him on campus.
The Texas Official: June 14
Texas is viewed as the frontrunner in Moore's recruitment, according to several media outlets, and now the Longhorns will get another crack at the prized wideout in June.
Moore has been to Austin (Tex.) on several occasions with Steve Sarkisian and Co. now prepped to have him back for a multi-day stay. He's been wined and dined before with another opportunity awaiting in the coming weeks.
The Oregon Official: June 21
Moore has been intrigued over the last few months with what the Oregon Ducks can offer both on and off of the field. Though he was expected to be in Eugene last weekend, he didn't make the trip, but will now head up to visit Dan Lanning's program in June.
He'll make the multi-day trip starting on June 21 with Oregon prepared to roll out the red carpet. A program that was viewed as a sleeper months ago is quickly moving up the list with the Ducks, Longhorns and Buckeyes all heavily in the mix for his services.
The No. 4 School: LSU
LSU doesn't have an official visit locked in with Moore right now but will certainly be looking to get him back on campus before pen touches paper in December during the Early Signing Period.
The Tigers are hopeful they can get Moore in for a game day experience in the fall for one final crack at America's top wideout. For now, nothing is locked in and LSU is on the outside looking in.
Where will LSU shift focus this summer? What does the Wide Receiver Big Board look like?
Here we dove into five targets to keep tabs on this summer with official visits set to be in full swing:
The Commitment: TaRon "ManChild" Francis
LSU holds a commitment from the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana in Edna Karr superstar TaRon Francis. The New Orleans native has remained loyal to his pledge to the purple and gold with intentions of being the next great receiver out of The Boot.
We've seen Edna Karr High School produce elite-level athletes for years, and for Francis, he has the chance to be next in line.
Francis has continued taking strides in the right direction during his high school career; elevating his status to a Top 10 player in the Bayou State.
Now, he's locked in with the Tigers as the only wideout commitment in the 2025 class to this point, but expect Francis to be joined by a few other electrifying receivers.
The Louisiana Targets: Philip Wright and Zay Martin
Philip Wright: No. 9 Overall Prospect in The Boot
Wright is fresh off of a huge junior campaign where he burst on the scene for an impressive Destrehan program. After becoming a household name, it didn't take long for Hankton and LSU to dish out an offer.
With an offer list consisting of Michigan, Baylor and Georgia, among several others, Wright will have his pick of where he wants to play his college ball.
The Tigers will have their work cut out for them for one of the Bayou State's top talents, but the coaching staff already has begun a full court press for his services.
Zay Martin: Emerging Superstar in Louisiana
Baton Rouge native Zay Martin has burst on the scene in a big way this spring. After competing in the Overtime 7v7 League alongside Bryce Underwood and Co. in Orlando, his recruitment process ramped up with several programs in his ear.
Martin had the chance to prove he can hang with the top players in America, and with Underwood slinging him the ball, it was clear the two clicked on all cylinders.
As of right now, Martin doesn't hold an offer from LSU, but expect that to change rather soon. He's a late bloomer who has all the intangibles of breaking out in his senior campaign with University Lab in Baton Rouge.
He plays his high school ball alongside LSU commit Keylan Moses, the top-ranked linebacker in Louisiana, with the two continuing to show appreciation to each other on socials media.
The Crowned Jewels: Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench
Kaliq Lockett: No. 2 Wide Receiver in America
Lockett has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 cycle with the Tigers putting a full-court press on the Texas native.
He's visited The Boot on several occasions and will be back in town on May 31 to begin his official visit.
All signs point to a battle between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M for his services down the stretch, but the Tigers are doing their due diligence in this one.
Lockett is currently playing on Team Fleaux, a 7v7 team featuring Bryce Underwood, Harlem Berry, Zay Martin, Keylan Moses and several other LSU commitments/targets.
The Tigers are ramping up their push for one of the nation's best as they put the coveted wideout atop their 2025 Big Board.
Jaime Ffrench: No. 5 Wide Receiver in America
Ffrench has become one of the top options in the 2025 cycle after a monster junior campaign in the Sunshine State. He's been wined and dined by the top programs in the country with LSU, Ohio State, Texas and Miami in his ear consistently.
Now, he's set his official visit schedule with the Tigers getting a crack at Ffrench on May 31 where he will begin his trip alongside Lockett.
The superstar wideouts will be in Baton Rouge at the same time for officials where five-star defensive back DJ Pickett will also make his way down South.
Look for Hankton and Co. to continue ramping up their push for both out-of-state targets leading into the official visit. It'll be a big summer for both as they navigate a busy visit schedule, but LSU will certainly roll out the red carpet.
The Honorable Mention: CJ Wiley
Wiley has become a top priority for this program when it comes to out of state prospects. It's clear the Tigers have been pursuing in-state wideouts for years, but when it comes to the other prospects, the three that come to mind are Lockett, Ffrench and Wiley.
The Georgia native will have Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs in his ear religiously, but LSU will look to make a statement here. Look for the Tigers to make a move here and get him in town for a visit sooner rather than later.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has heard from the top programs in America with LSU getting in on the action as well.
LSU Country will have the latest on LSU's 2025 Wide Receiver Big Board with official visits set to kickoff in the coming weeks.
