LSU Football Trending for Pair of Prized 2025 Targets
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are turning up the heat on a pair of 2025 targets set to reveal their commitment decisions in August.
The No. 3 overall class in America, the Tigers flaunt an embarrassment of riches in the current cycle, but the talent-rich class could get deeper sooner rather than later.
Headlined by Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class, LSU holds a "generational" talent at the helm.
Could he have a weapon joining the class soon?
A look into a pair of 2025 targets trending LSU's way:
Phillip Wright: Elite Louisiana Wide Receiver
Destrehan (La.) three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright backed off of his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday night after pledging to the defending National Champions in July.
Now, the LSU Tigers are surging in his recruitment as they look to add him to a stacked 2025 Recruiting Class.
Wright, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound speedster, was in Baton Rouge in late July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event where the Tigers began ramping up their push for the Louisiana native.
He's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail after an impressive junior campaign with premier programs across the country extending scholarships.
Despite going public with a commitment to Michigan in July, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas for Wright's services.
After working behind the scenes in his recruitment, we've now seen the coveted Bayou State wideout back off of his pledge to the Wolverines. Now, it's LSU making waves in his recruitment.
CJ Jimcoily: Four-Star Safety
The four-star safety out of Nashville (Tenn.) has LSU firmly in the mix with Jimcoily down to LSU and Stanford, according to On3 Sports' Shea Dixon.
A standout defensive back who's officially visited Baton Rouge already, he's continuing to keep the Tigers at the top of his list with a decision inching closer. He's set to make a an announcement on August 8th between LSU and Stanford.
There are ties here for the Tigers. Jimcoily's father grew up in the New Orleans area and he has family in Louisiana still. For the Bayou Bengals, it's a huge advantage down the stretch.
LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen has had all hands on deck in the recruitment of Jimcoily with a decision date now inching closer.
He's a talented 6-foot-3, 210-pounder who's preparing for a huge senior campaign at Limpscomb Academy. With an impressive double-digit scholarship list, it's now a two-horse race between LSU and Stanford with the Bayou Bengals surging.
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 2 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
Fall Camo Notes: Who's Standing Out After Week 1?
LSU Lands Commitment From Top 10 Safety in America Aiden Hall
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.