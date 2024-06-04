Flip Watch: LSU Football Trending For Prized Texas DL Commitment Brandon Brown
LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis arrived in Baton Rouge with a tall task of retooling the Tigers' position group ahead of the 2024 season.
After signing five-star, Louisiana native Dominick McKinley and a pair of transfers, Davis has pieced together a solid group for this fall.
But Davis is looking towards the future and it starts with the 2025 recruiting cycle. For the excellent recruiter, he's begun doing damage on "The Trail".
LSU hosted four of their top defensive line targets over the weekend in Damien Shanklin (No. 5 EDGE), Zion Williams (coveted DL), Dilan Battle (3-star DL) and Brandon Brown (4-star DL).
Brown, a Texas Longhorns commitment, arrived in Baton Rouge for a multi-day on Friday where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of Death Valley alongside several prized 2025 targets.
In town for official visits included DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB), Kaliq Lockett (No. 2 WR) and Jaime Ffrench (No. 4 WR). For Brown, he had the chance to build relationships with the top targets on LSU's radar.
Now, the dust has begun to settle.
After the visit, LSU began to separate themselves from the pack, trending for the current SEC commitment.
Shortly after the visit, On3 Sports recruiting analyst Billy Embody logged a prediction for LSU to flip Brown from his Texas pledge.
Brown was accompanied by his family during last weekend's visit to Baton Rouge where sources feel the Tigers are certainly trending.
But it'll be a battle for LSU down the stretch in order to flip the coveted defensive lineman.
Brown has official visits locked in to Tennessee and Texas, but will likely check out another school or two before he wraps things up.
For now, LSU has begun trending in the right direction in order to flip the four-star defensive lineman with expert predictions beginning to be logged.
LSU Country will have the latest on the Tigers' recruiting push for their top targets with official visit season in full swing.
