LSU Football Trending to Land Commitment From Top-10 Quarterback in America
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston will reveal a commitment decision on Monday with the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, and USC Trojans emerging as contenders down the stretch.
Houston, a Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has enjoyed a rigorous recruiting process after emerging as a household name following a stellar sophomore campaign in 2024.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback stuffed the stat sheet night in and night out last fall where he earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores in 2024.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 contest against Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
Houston set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season then caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he began narrowing his focus on his recruiting process with an offer sheet of over 20 schools.
But three programs are beginning to separate from the pack for the four-star quarterback out of Louisiana.
The Oklahoma Sooners, LSU Tigers and USC Trojans are the three teams to watch down the stretch, according to a source familiar with Houston's process, with a commitment decision locked in for Monday, Sept. 15.
The Louisiana native was in Norman (Okla.) during the weekend of Sept. 6 where he had one last visit with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Following the trip to see Oklahoma square off against the Michigan Wolverines, the SEC program began generating significant buzz with the Sooners receiving multiple predictions to earn his commitment.
But the LSU Tigers remained a program chipping away behind the scenes with Brian Kelly's program ultimately receiving the final unofficial visit prior to Monday's "Decision Day."
Houston was in Baton Rouge this past weekend for the program's SEC win over the Florida Gators in Tiger Stadium.
The priority recruit soaked in the scenes of Death Valley, spent one-on-one time with the staff and had the opportunity to talk shop with multiple commits and targets.
Heading into the weekend, the buzz was that Oklahoma had the momentum to earn a commitment, but it's quickly trending elsewhere.
According to a source familiar with Houston's recruitment, the LSU Tigers have positioned themselves well down the stretch with a commitment decision coming on Monday.
On Sunday night, Rivals' Shea Dixon echoed the same sentiment that Houston is leaning LSU at the buzzer.
In what has been a recruitment that has seen multiple twists and turns with both the USC Trojans and Oklahoma earning predictions to win out for his services, the final buzz is that LSU is the team to beat heading into a decision.
Houston will make a commitment decision on Monday, Sept. 15 with the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, and USC Trojans emerging as the three contenders in crunch time.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.