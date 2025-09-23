LSU Football, USC Trojans and Georgia Bulldogs 'Standing Out' for Coveted Cornerback
Homestead (Fla.) Miami Central four-star cornerback T'ari Miller has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools battling for his services.
Miller, a Top-35 prospect in the Sunshine State, has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, USC Trojans, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, as his process explodes.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools with programs from coast-to-coast getting in the mix with scholarships on the table.
Miller logged 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and three pass breakups as a sophomore in 2024, but a strong offseason quickly saw his recruitment take off with multiple new offers.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in the mix as a program "standing out" in his process, according to Rivals.
The LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Bulldogs are the schools that are generating early buzz for the cornerback out of the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
For the LSU program, Kelly and Co. recently landed the first pledge in the 2027 Recruiting Class with four-star quarterback Peyton Houston revealing a commitment.
Houston is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 (70 percent) passing attempts for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores on his way to rewriting the record books for his prep squad.
Following the dominant sophomore season last fall and Houston's recruitment blew up with over 20 Division I schools intensifying their pursuits - including the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, and USC Trojans.
But it's the LSU Tigers that land the verbal commitment with the program now looking to add to the haul this fall.
Now, Miller has emerged as a name to know with Kelly and Co. standing out early in the Sunshine State native's recruitment.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.