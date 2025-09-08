LSU Football, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers 'Standing Out' for Top-10 Linebacker
Baton Rouge (La.) Central High four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett checked in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this past weekend after taking an unofficial visit for the program's home opener.
Garrett, a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana, has emerged as one of the top uncommitted prospects in America after reopening his recruitment process.
Last summer, the 6-foot, 195-pounder revealed a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers over Brian Kelly and LSU as his process ramped up.
Fast forward to June and Garrett reopened his process with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, ramp up their pursuits.
As his process heats back up once again heading into the fall, the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Tennessee Volunteers, and Missouri Tigers are "standing out," according to Rivals.
For the Bayou Bengals, defensive coordinator Blake Baker is in search of a linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle following the news of coveted target JJ Bush pledging to the Arkansas Razorbacks this offseason.
Bush, one of the top linebackers in America, was down to the LSU Tigers and Arkansas program with Sam Pittman's program ultimately getting over the finish line with a verbal commitment.
Garrett recently made the move from Theodore (Ala.) to Baton Rouge (La.) where he's set to suit up for Central High right down the road from LSU's campus.
There are multiple potential suitors in the mix for the No. 1 linebacker in Louisiana as LSU looks to get back in the race for Garrett's services.
Last weekend, Garrett made his way over the LSU for an unofficial visit to campus for the program's season opener against Louisiana Tech.
LSU will be a school to monitor for the Alabama native as his recruitment winds down this fall ahead of the Early Signing Period in December.
The Tigers will host the Florida Gators in Week 3 with Kelly's program set to open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday night in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
