LSU Football: Who Could Commit to the LSU Tigers Next?

Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have been on a dominant run on the recruiting trail during the month of July and are hoping to hear more good news sooner rather than later.
After landing a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America, DJ Pickett, the Bayou Bengals are surging on the recruiting trail as one of the hottest programs in the country.
With Pickett on board, LSU's 2025 class has reached No. 3 overall status with the chance to continue rising this weekend.
Kelly and Co. have positioned themselves to battle for the No. 1 spot when it's all said and done with the Tigers looking to make more moves on the recruiting trail in the next 48 hours.
A pair of 2025 targets are set to come off the board on Saturday. Can LSU continue their program-changing streetch this weekend?
The Rundown:
Derek Meadows: Five-Star Wide Receiver
The Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman star will choose between LSU, Alabama Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan on Saturday, July 20th at 2:00PM CT.
Meadows, a 6-foot-6, 205-pounder who's flown up the recruiting rankings, is a player the Tigers have circled as a major priority in the 2025 cycle down the stretch.
With impressive physical traits and ball skills that have proven to be jaw dropping, Meadows is a coveted player on "The Trail" as a top 10 wideout in America.
Meadows officially visited Baton Rouge this summer after taking a midweek visit to check out Brian Kelly's program.
From there, he took his fair share of visits, but LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has certainly done his due diligence in this one.
Originally set to decide on July 13th, Meadows delayed his decision with several factors in the mix.
A source on the Notre Dame side confirmed that the Fighting Irish spoke with Meadows at length last week and presented an impressive NIL package, which likely prompted him to delay his decision.
Despite pushing his commitment date back to Saturday, July 20th, LSU has remained in pole position to lock in his services.
It was rumored that LSU, Notre Dame and Alabama were the trio of schools making the most noise with Michigan swinging for the fences in the 11th hour.
Meadows was born in Michigan and has ties to the state with the Wolverines looking to utilize their connections.
Now, 48 hours out from a decision, all signs point to an LSU vs. Notre Dame battle down the stretch after Alabama landed a commitment from five-star wide receiever Caleb Cunningham.
Cunningham, a top-five wide receiver in the 2025 class, gives the Crimson Tide an elite-level wideout for the future which has Kalen DeBoer's group taking their foot on the gas for Meadows in crunch time.
LSU has arrived in the NIL space after securing a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America on Wednesday after DJ Pickett revealed his pledge.
Now, it's full steam ahead to Saturday where LSU will hope to gain a commitment from another five-star in Meadows.
Jaboree Antoine: No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana
Antoine, a Top 10 cornerback in America, revealed his intentions to decommit from the Bayou Bengals in June with a pair of powerhouse programs trending for his services.
After committing to Kelly and Co. in January, Antoine continued taking official visits elsewhere over the last few months.
The coveted defensive back found his way back in the free agent market with Miami and Florida State surging in his recruitment.
Antoine also kept LSU in the mix along with the Hurricanes and Seminoles with the Tigers looking to get the top-ranked cornerback in Louisiana back in the 2025 class.
Now, LSU will know the answer when Antoine reveals a commitment decision on Saturday, July 20th.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of New Iberia (La.), Antoine has skyrocketed up the recruiting ranks this year after climbing his way to Top 75 overall status in the 2025 cycle.
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond secured the services of the star cornerback earlier this year once making his return to Baton Rouge, and now with Antoine reopening his recruitment, he's kept his foot on the gas once again.
LSU's secondary has remained a talking point over the last few seasons with the Tigers struggling to receive production from their defensive backfield.
After landing a commitment from the No.1 cornerback in America on Wednesday in DJ Pickett, Raymond will look to secure another Top 10 cornerback with Antoine revealing a decision on Saturday.
Antoine is down to LSU and Miami with a decision 48 hours out.
CJ Jimcoily: Four-Star Defensive Back
The four-star safety out of Nashville (Tenn.) has LSU firmly in the mix with Jimcoily down to LSU and Stanford, according to On3 Sports' Shea Dixon.
A standout defensive back who's officially visited Baton Rouge already, he's continuing to keep the Tigers at the top of his list with a decision inching closer. He's set to make a an announcement in late July between LSU and Stanford.
There are ties here for the Tigers. Jimcoily's father grew up in the New Orleans area and he has family in Louisiana still. For the Bayou Bengals, it's a huge advantage down the stretch.
LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen has had all hands on deck in the recruitment of Jimcoily with a decision date now inching closer.
He's a talented 6-foot-3, 210-pounder who's preparing for a huge senior campaign at Limpscomb Academy. With an impressive double-digit scholarship list, it's now a two-horse race between LSU and Stanford with the Bayou Bengals surging.
