LSU Jumps Oregon and Ohio State in Recruiting Rankings After Lamar Brown Commitment
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have reeled in a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown after he revealed his decision on Thursday.
The No. 1 rated athlete in America, Brown comes in as the top-ranked recruit in Louisiana with Kelly and Co. winning out for his services.
Brown's pledge to the purple and gold gives the LSU Tigers their seventh Top-100 commitment in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with three players rated No. 1 at their respective position.
Kelly and Co. are now up to 15 commitments in the 2026 class with Tristen Keys, Richard Anderson, Trenton Henderson and Brown headlining the star-studded class.
LSU has now passed the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle Team rankings with the program scorching hot on the recruiting scene.
The Tigers trail only the USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish with the programs rounding out the top-five.
It's turning into a monumental haul for the Bayou Bengals with Brown's pledge sending shockwaves across the college football scene.
Who are the five-stars in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class? What will Brown provide the Tigers moving forward?
The Five-Star Commitments:
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 23 overall prospect in America.
The Scouting Report on Brown:
“The rare prospect with five-star ability on either line of scrimmage is a true jumbo athlete,” On3 Sports wrote. “Measured in at around 6-foot-4, 285 pounds before his senior season. Has a plus length with arms around 34 inches. A mega athlete in the camp setting, posting some of the best testing numbers on the national camp circuit for a lineman.
"Lines up at right tackle and defensive end for his high school. Elite athleticism and movement skills show up on both sides of the ball. Fires off the snap from his right tackle position. Flashes outstanding twitch in pass protection and working to the second level.
"Can take defensive linemen for a ride once engaged. Shows disruptive ability as a big defensive end. Has the power to hold his ground and sift through the trash to make plays in the backfield. Can close quickly on the quarterback.
“Touts a strong background as a thrower in track and field, winning an indoor state title in the shot put (56-2.75 feet) and an outdoor gold medal in the discus (151-6 feet) as a junior. Enters his senior season more proven as an offensive lineman than defense on Friday nights.
"Would be the top interior offensive line prospect in the 2026 cycle if he wanted. Should be considered a high-upside, developmental defensive line prospect who will need to make strides in his overall technique as he gains more experience on that side of the ball.”
