LSU Tigers Flip Target Jacob Bradford Backs Off Houston Cougars Commitment
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic four-star safety Jacob Bradford has backed off of his commitment to the Houston Cougars, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. Rivals first reported the news of his decision.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue pushing for Bradford's commitment, and after an official visit to LSU in October, he's now reopened his recruitment.
The LSU football staff have come in hot in the pursuit of the Baton Rouge native's services after extending an offer over the summer.
Bradford, who had been committed to Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars since June, has been a player on "Flip Watch" over the last few weeks with the Tigers trending.
"Coach Fritz has been recruiting me since his time at Tulane," Bradford told Rivals over the summer. "I trust this staff and what they are about. Coach Fritz is a great coach who knows how to get the best effort out of his staff and athletes."
Now, just three months later, Bradford has reopened his recruitment with the Tigers heating up in pursuit of his pledge.
Kelly and Co. are ramping up the push for the 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Catholic High with the program rolling out the red carpet last weekend.
After being on campus for an official visit just a few days ago, Bradford will be back in Death Valley this weekend for LSU's Top 15 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
Last weekend's was another trip to LSU where Bradford had the chance to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium, go through a photoshoot and more during his multi-day trip to campus.
“LSU stands high with the Bradfords," Bradford's mother told On3 Sports. “Blaine and Jacob are Baton Rouge kids, and will always love LSU no matter what decision is made. These two young men have done a great job with the recruiting process. I am so happy with how they are juggling life, school and football. We would be satisfied with any choice they make. It is on them at this point.”
We've seen Recruiting Analysts have begin logging predictions for for LSU to successfully flip the prized 2025 safety with On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong and Billy Embody placing their picks.
Another key piece to Bradford's recruitment will be his brother: Blaine Bradford.
[Blaine] Bradford has blossomed into a Top 10 prospect in America in the 2026 cycle. He's rated as the No. 1 safety in the junior class and has reeled in a significant number of Division 1 offers.
He has Notre Dame, LSU, Texas and Alabama, among others, at the top of his list with the Tigers looking to reel him in.
Now, all signs point to Jacob [Bradford] becoming the first domino to fall for Kelly and the LSU staff as they continue turning up the heat for his services.
LSU Tigers On SI will likely log a prediction in the coming day for the Tigers to win out in the Bradford Sweepstakes.
