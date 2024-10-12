LSU Tigers Land Commitment From Four-Star Defensive Back Jacob Bradford
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic defensive back Jacob Bradford has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced via social media on Saturday.
The Louisiana native backed off of his pledge to Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars earlier this week before revealing a commitment to Kelly and Co. on Saturday.
Bradford received an offer from the Bayou Bengals in July, just one month after committing to Houston, with the program ramping up its push to flip the coveted defensive back.
Now, after a significant push, LSU has successfully flipped the Bayou State star that adds to a talented defensive back haul in the 2025 cycle.
The No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana took an official visit to LSU last weekend alongside a myriad of 2025 commitments including Jhase Thomas, Harlem Berry and JT Lindsey, among others.
“LSU did an outstanding job hosting the Louisiana recruits during their official visit,” Bradford's mother told On3 Sports. “All the young men were familiar with one another, and the families had strong connections as well. It’s incredible to see how much elite talent is concentrated in one state.”
Just one week later, he has flipped his pledge to join a Top 3 2025 Recruiting Class headlined by Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB).
“LSU stands high with the Bradfords," Bradford's mother told On3 Sports. “Blaine and Jacob are Baton Rouge kids, and will always love LSU no matter what decision is made. These two young men have done a great job with the recruiting process. I am so happy with how they are juggling life, school and football. We would be satisfied with any choice they make. It is on them at this point.”
Bradford has made a permanent decision here. He will shutdown his recruitment and put pen to paper with LSU in December during the Early Signing Period.
Another key piece to the commitment of Bradford will now be keeping tabs on his younger brother: Blaine Bradford.
[Blaine] Bradford has blossomed into a Top 10 prospect in America in the 2026 cycle. He's rated as the No. 1 safety in the junior class and has reeled in a significant number of Division 1 offers.
He has Notre Dame, LSU, Texas and Alabama, among others, at the top of his list with the Tigers looking to reel him in.
Now, the first domino has fallen with [Jacob] Bradford going public with a decision after joining LSU's Top 3 2025 Recruiting Class.
