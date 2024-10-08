LSU Tigers Trending for Coveted Louisiana Safety Jacob Bradford
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic four-star safety Jacob Bradford has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail following an impressive junior campaign with several premier programs turning up the heat.
Now, Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are also in on Bradford's recruitment after extending an offer to the Louisiana native over the summer.
Bradford, who's committed to Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars, has been a player on "Flip Watch" over the last few weeks with the Tigers trending.
Last weekend, Bradford took an official visit to LSU where he was accompanied by several 2025 commitments, the coaching staff and more as he took in the scenes of Death Valley.
The coveted safety was joined by his family for the visit as he mulls over his options moving forward.
“LSU stands high with the Bradfords," Bradford's mother told On3 Sports. “Blaine and Jacob are Baton Rouge kids, and will always love LSU no matter what decision is made. These two young men have done a great job with the recruiting process. I am so happy with how they are juggling life, school and football. We would be satisfied with any choice they make. It is on them at this point.”
Kelly and Co. are turning up the heat for the 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Catholic High with the program rolling out the red carpet over the weekend.
Bradford remains verbally committed to Houston as it stands, but there could be some shake up in his recruitment sooner rather than later.
"Coach Fritz has been recruiting me since his time at Tulane," Bradford told Rivals. "I trust this staff and what they are about. Coach Fritz is a great coach who knows how to get the best effort out of his staff and athletes."
The Recruiting Analysts have begun logging predictions for for LSU to successfully flip the prized 2025 safety with On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong and Billy Embody placing their picks.
It was another trip to LSU where Bradford had the chance to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium, go through a photoshoot and more during his multi-day trip to campus.
Another key piece to Bradford's recruitment will be his brother: Blaine Bradford.
[Blaine] Bradford has blossomed into a Top 10 prospect in America in the 2026 cycle. He's rated as the No. 1 safety in the junior class and has reeled in a significant number of Division 1 offers.
He has Notre Dame, LSU, Texas and Alabama, among others, at the top of his list with the Tigers looking to reel him in.
Now, all signs point to Jacob [Bradford] becoming the first domino to fall for Kelly and the LSU staff as they continue turning up the heat for his services.
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.