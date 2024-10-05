LSU Tigers Visit No. 1 Prospect in Indiana Damien Shanklin
Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central edge rusher Damien Shanklin revealed his commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in early July.
Then, just weeks after announcing his pledge to the Bayou Bengals, Shanklin doubled down on his commitment to Kelly's program.
The four-star EDGE took to social media to announce he would be shutting down his recruitment entirely and remain locked in with LSU.
Shanklin will not entertain other colleges or college coaches with all focus shifting to the Early Signing Period in December where he will put pen to paper with LSU.
“I will be closing my recruitment,” Shanklin said. “I’m 1000% committed.”
LSU currently boasts America's No. 3 recruiting class with 26 commitments in the 2025 cycle to this point.
Now, LSU EDGE coach Kevin Peoples has made his way to Indiana to check in with the state's top prospect in Shanklin.
Peoples was on the sidelines watching his future edge rusher in person during the open date while on the road checking in with recruits.
The most recent commitments come in five-star prospects (DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Derek Meadows (Top 10 WR), Aidan Anding (4-star CB), Kade Phillips (4-star CB) and more.
Pickett is rated as the No. 1 cornerback, according to both On3 Sports and 247Sports while Meadows is locked in as a five-star wideout in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.
It's a talent-rich class with Shanklin serving as a major recruiting tool for the program. Once he verbally committed to LSU, he took to social media to become an advocate for the Tigers on "The Trail".
Who makes up LSU's 2025 recruiting class? A look into a few headliners:
Bryce Underwood: No. 1 Quarterback in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 215 pounds
The Rundown, per On3 Sports: "Bryce Underwood made an immediate impact on the varsity level as a freshman at Belleville (Michigan) High School. Underwood threw for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also added six rushing scores in his freshman season to lead Belleville to a state championship. Underwood was named the Michigan Associated Press Division 1-2 Player of the Year after the stellar first season. He then led Belleville to a perfect 14-0 record and another state title in 2022. Underwood threw for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns as a sophomore. To make things even more impressive, Underwood could technically be a 2026 prospect, but he’s completing school early as part of the 2025 class."
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Height: 5'10
Weight: 182 pounds
The Rundown, per On3 Sports: "St Martin's Episcopal School coach Marcus Dizer isn't shy about heaping on the praise for Harlem Berry. 'In all my years, I have never coached or seen a better player than Harlem,' Dizer said. Through his first two seasons of varsity football, Berry had 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns. He also won the Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100 (10.57) and 200-meters (21.43) during his sophomore year. As a sophomore, Berry rushed 193 times for 2,237 yards (11.6 yards per carry) and 37 touchdowns. During his junior season, he was named the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club player of the month in September after rushing for 805 yards and 16 scores – in just four games. 'He's brilliant,' Dizer said. 'We do not win games without him.'"
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 180 pounds
The Rundown: Per 247Sports, "Lanky two-way playmaker that allows the mind to get pretty creative when it comes identifying potential roles, but warrants a look as a field corner given one-of-a-kind frame and quick-twitched lower half. Measured right around 6-foot-4, 180 pounds the summer before senior season, making him one of the tallest defensive backs to come out of the high school ranks in recent cycles. More notably, came in with a near 6-foot-8 wingspan. Has dominated rural Florida-based competition the past few years, making an impact as both a wide receiver and a deep safety. Has what it takes to emerge as a true game-breaker on offense with his size and foot speed, but ability to generate turnovers with his advanced ball skills while also mirroring in reverse makes him an intriguing option in both man and off-coverage."
Derek Meadows: Five-Star Wide Receiver
Height: 6'6
Weight: 205 pounds
The Rundown: Per 247Sports, "Meadows is a jumbo receiver and one of the more intriguing players in the ’25 class. He has a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control and is only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be. At 6-6, 200 pounds and an 80” wingspan, he’s a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs and should be an immediate red zone threat. He can run as well and is one of the region’s top track athletes although a hamstring injury has limited him this Spring. He was the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a sophomore and is one of the region’s top hurdlers. He has a big frame and it wouldn’t shock us if he eventually grows in to a pass catching tight end who would be lethal working against linebackers and safeties down the middle of the field."
Carius Curne: No. 2 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 320 pounds
The Rundown: Curne is a late bloomer on the gridiron after starting his playing career just three years ago in the ninth grade. Fast forward to the end of his junior campaign and he's blossomed into the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country with the chance to play defensive line if need be. Curne, the No. 1 player in Arkansas, is a game changer that will elevate the LSU offensive line for years to come.
Charles Ross: No. 10 Linebacker in America
Height: 6'0
Weight: 200 pounds
The Rundown: Ross is a fast-rising prospect in the 2025 cycle with an opportunity to continue elevating his status for the long haul. He's launched from a player outside of the Top 300 to a Top 100 recruit due to his sheer speed and athleticism at the second level. The speedster is a dominant athlete on the track and it carries over to his game on the field.
Tyler Miller: Top 10 Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6'5
Weight: 315 pounds
The Rundown: Laurel High coach Ryan Earnest isn't afraid to brag about Tyler Miller. “His size, his strength and he’s just freakishly athletic," Earnest told the Hattiesburg American about Miller, who led Laurel to the Mississippi 5A title game in 2023. "He presents some problems for people on the other side of the ball. And we're never afraid to say that we're just going to run behind him and let him pave the way. That's how talented he is."
