Matt McMahon, LSU Basketball Lands Commitment From Dynamic All-Conference Guard
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Northwestern guard Rashad King, according to On3 Sports.
The All-Conference wing is coming off of a 2024-25 season after averaging 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Huskies.
King, a 6-foot-6 guard that adds position versatility for the Tigers, is a proven scorer that can get buckets from all three levels in a hurry.
He shot 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range last season as a high-volume scorer for Northeastern.
The Georgia native was a First-Team All-CAA selection after handling business for the Huskies.
McMahon and Co. currently hold the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with King becoming the third commitment for the Tigers.
The Transfer Portal Class: LSU Up To Three Commits
Dedan Thomas: UNLV Guard
Thomas, 6-1, was named the Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year in the 2023-24 season and was a Mountain West third team and NABC All-Mountain District Second Team selection for the 2024-25 season.
He led the Runnin’ Rebels in scoring and assists this season with 15.6 points per game (ninth in the Mountain West) and 4.7 assists per game (third in the Mountain West).
He shot 41.3 percent from the field (10th in MW), while making 35 percent of his three-pointers. He had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.5 (3rd in the MW) and played an average of 35.8 minutes per contest (2nd in MW).
Thomas Jr., started each of the 26 games he appeared in for UNLV this past season, scoring in double figures in 22 games. He had 20 or more points in five games and dished out five assists or more in 16 games.
Thomas Jr. was ranked No. 4 overall in the transfer portal by 247sports.com. He was ranked ninth by ESPN.com.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dedan Thomas Jr., to Baton Rouge,” said LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon. “Dedan is a creative and skilled point guard who makes everyone around him better. We love his ability to orchestrate the offense, get into the paint off the bounce, and shoot the ball from behind the 3-point arc.
"His vision on the court, unselfishness, and ability to throw the lob pass are fun to watch. I am really excited about his passion for player development and the opportunity to play at LSU. We cannot wait for his arrival on campus this summer.”
The five-star recruit is the son of UNLV player Dedan Thomas Sr., who played on some of the Runnin’ Rebels programs in the early 1990s. He was an honorable mention All-America selection and his name is featured throughout the UNLV record books.
As a freshman, Thomas Jr., also led the team in scoring at 13.6 points per game, 5.2 assists and 36.2 percent from distance, starting all 34 of UNLV’s games.
Michael Nwoko: Mississippi State Center
Nwoko, at 6-10, is coming off a 2024-25 season where he started 32 games for the Bulldogs and averaged 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He shot 52.5 percent from the floor during the course of the season (83-of-158).
He will be a junior at LSU next season after starting his career in Miami during the 2023-24 basketball season.
“We are very excited to welcome Michael Nwoko to the LSU Basketball program,” said Coach McMahon. “He is an athletic and versatile forward who plays with a physicality and toughness.
"Michael will provide a presence finishing plays, scoring in the post, rebounding the ball at a high level and shot blocking ability. We look forward to his arrival on campus this summer. “
In two games against LSU last season, Nwoko scored a combined 14 points with 11 rebounds. He scored 18 points against Pittsburgh and Central Michigan.
At Miami, Nwoko appeared in 29 games as a freshman, averaging 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds.
Nwoko hails from Toronto, Ontario, Canada and graduated from Prolific Prep in Napa, California as a four-star recruit by ESPN.com, On3 and 247Sports.com.
