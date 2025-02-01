Meet the Five-Stars: LSU Football Adds Multiple Blue-Chip Prospects in 2025 Class
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have dominated the recruiting trail as of late with success via the high school ranks and NCAA Transfer Portal.
The recent buzz has surrounded the Tigers' success in the Transfer Portal, but during the first week of December, it was LSU's impressive haul on National Signing Day that stole headlines.
From DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) to Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB), Kelly and Co. handled business in order to lock down pivotal recruits in the 2025 Signing Class.
It's a haul that flaunts an embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball, but with the final recruiting ranking revealed via On3 Sports, what are the final updates?
Which signees wrapped up their prep career with five-star status? What's the latest on a fast-rising wideout?
The Two Highest-Rated Signees: DJ Pickett and Harlem Berry
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
LSU was in dire need of a young, impactful cornerback to make his way to Baton Rouge in the 2025 Recruiting Class with Corey Raymond spearheading the push.
Now, he's landed his "big fish" with DJ Pickett joining the program.
Pickett, the Tigers' top-ranked signee in the 2025 Recruiting Class, chose LSU over Miami, Oregon and Georgia during his recruitment process.
It was a battle down the stretch in order to secure the coveted prospect. A player with the top programs in the country battling for his services, LSU proved they were willing to do anything in their power to lock him down and get him to campus.
Kelly has raved about the youngster and what he's set to provide the program moving forward. He projects as a player that will make an instant impact for the Tigers.
"Watching a guy on film move that way (with his height) was what really surprised me about him," Kelly said on National Signing Day. "I don't even know if it's an argument. We believe he's hands-down the best corner in the country.
"I don't know that I've ever felt that there is a lockdown corner, but he's about as close as there is to a lockdown corner in the country. And his offensive film might be as good, if not better."
Now, 6-foot-4, 180-pound defensive back has arrived in Baton Rouge after making his way to campus as an early-enrollee in December.
Pickett took the field with the Tigers where he participated in bowl preparation with the program. Now, he's alongside double-digit early-enrollees in the 2025 class.
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry made things official with Kelly's program after putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on National Signing Day in December.
Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, committed to Brian Kelly and the program on Jan. 3 of 2024 while remaining loyal to his pledge until the end.
He's a player that jumps off the page when looking at the numbers. Berry is one of the most decorated athletes in Louisiana history and heads to LSU as the highest-rated running back in the state since Leonard Fournette.
On Signing Day, the superlatives came rolling in for Berry with analysts simply calling him a "human highlight reel" or the "human joystick" with the way he bounces off of defenders and remains upright.
"Before I even made the decision, I knew where I wanted to go," Berry said on Signing Day, "and once I made it, I was locked in. Nothing was going to change my mind."
Berry has proven to be big on loyalty and relationships, which paved the way for the five-star to put pen to paper with the Tigers in early December.
"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."
The New Five-Star: IOL Carius Curne
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Curne ultimately put pen to paper with the LSU program on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period where he made things official with the Bayou Bengals.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line was an issue in 2024 with the rushing attack struggling due to a lack of push in the trenches, but reinforcements are on the way.
After signing with the program as a high four-star prospect, Curne has now reached five-star status in On3 Sports' final 2025 recruiting rankings update.
Curne joins LSU signees DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) as the trio of five-star signees in the Tigers' 2025 class.
Curne, Pickett and Berry headline a deep list of early-enrollees that have arrived in Baton Rouge for the spring semester.
LSU has 13 members of the 2025 Signing Class on campus where they will have the chance to go through spring workouts and camp in March.
But Curne isn't the only LSU signee that saw his ranking cruise to elite status in On3 Sports' final update.
Fast-Rising Prospect: TaRon Francis - The New No. 1 WR in Louisiana
LSU's 2025 Signing Class is one that saw the Bayou Bengals add an embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball with DJ Pickett, the No. 1 rated cornerback in America, headlining the haul.
But there are immediate impact players that aren't receiving as much recognition in the class.
That includes four-star TaRon Francis, the new No. 1 rated wide receiver in Louisiana.
The Boot's top-ranked wideout signed with LSU in December where he has an opportunity to compete for meaningful snaps on Day 1 in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder saw the final recruiting update lift his status from a Top-3 wideout in the Bayou State to No. 1 after On3 Sports revealed their update on Thursday.
The coveted wideout is an early-enrollee with LSU after Francis arrived in Baton Rouge in early January to go through spring workouts and camp with the program.
It's an important addition for the program given Francis will now have an opportunity to work through spring camp in March and April alongside a gifted receiving corps in Baton Rouge.
The sought-after wideout is a consensus four-star receiver out of Edna Karr High in New Orleans.
Now, he'll look to carry his success to LSU after an impressive prep career.
