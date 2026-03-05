Miami Hurricanes Commit Doubles Down on Decision Amid Strong LSU Football Pursuit

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens has blossomed into one of the top pass-catchers in the country with multiple schools pushing to flip him away from his Miami Hurricanes commitment.

Stevens checks in as a Top-30 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast eyeing the Sunshine State standout a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Florida Bulls, among several others, across his prep career.

But it's Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes that hold the verbal commitment as other schools look to flip him away from the hometown program.

"I just been liking Miami since I was a little kid," Stevens told 247Sports. "I always used to watch the football games with Miami when I was little, wear all the equipment since I was little.

Courtesy of Ah'Mari Stevens on X.

"When I been growing up, watching Miami even more build and grow better here, I just felt like that was something I wanted to be a part of."

"Coach Beard played a big role in my commitment," Stevens added. "He was offer No. 6 in my freshman year and he's been coming to watch me, tutor me. Really, I just been building a bond with him since ninth grade."

Stevens has been committed to Miami since Jan. 13, 2025, but Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have emerged as a school that's working behind the scenes here.

Along with LSU, it's the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Bulldogs that are keeping tabs on the Florida native, but despite the buzz, Stevens has doubled down on his Miami commitment.

"Miami is still No. 1. Don’t get that twisted."



Rivals300 Miami WR commit Ah'Mari Stevens (@1bombedyou_) clears the air as SEC schools like LSU and Texas continue to push #GoCanes. https://t.co/niVt0C90WV pic.twitter.com/C6toockg0O — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) March 4, 2026

In a recent interview with Rivals, Stevens reiterated that "Miami is still No. 1" despite the outside buzz as other schools work to get him over to campus this offseason - including LSU.

Now, as Stevens' recruitment picks up, all eyes will be on the Sunshine State pass-catcher with programs galore in his ear while committed to an ACC foe.

More LSU News:

LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect

LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: