Miami Hurricanes WR Commit on Flip Watch Amid LSU Football Pursuit Led By Lane Kiffin

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens is keeping options open this offseason as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment despite a commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

Stevens checks in as a Top-25 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast looking to flip the current Miami pledge as his process picks up after a strong junior campaign.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Sunshine State native has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Florida Bulls, among several others, across his prep career.

But it's Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes that have the head start down the stretch with a verbal commitment locked in after pledging to the hometown program over a year ago.

"I just been liking Miami since I was a little kid," Stevens told 247Sports. "I always used to watch the football games with Miami when I was little, wear all the equipment since I was little.

"When I been growing up, watching Miami even more build and grow better here, I just felt like that was something I wanted to be a part of."

"Coach Beard played a big role in my commitment," Stevens added. "He was offer No. 6 in my freshman year and he's been coming to watch me, tutor me. Really, I just been building a bond with him since ninth grade."

Stevens has been committed to Miami since Jan. 13, 2025, but programs have worked behind the scenes here to remain in contention. That includes the LSU Tigers amid Lane Kiffin's push.

Now, the four-star wideout has locked in an official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers where he will be in Baton Rouge from April 17-19 on a multi-day stay with the Bayou Bengals.

Stevens also has visits set with the Miami Hurricanes (May 29), Georgia Bulldogs (June 5), and Texas Longhorns (June 19) where he will be in town on multi-day stays.

Stevens recently revealed finalists consisting of the Miami Hurricanes, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Bulldogs, with contenders emerging for the current ACC commit as he navigates the final phases of his recruitment process.

