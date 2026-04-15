Michigan Wolverines Make Major Move for Top LSU Football Target, No. 2 Rated Corner

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will hit the road to Ann Arbor this week for an unofficial visit with the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff.

Dobson has skyrocketed up the rankings where he now checks in as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple chools pushing for his commitment amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has seen the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and South Carolina Gamecocks - along with the Clemson Tigers - turn up the heat with visit season arriving across a major stretch on the college football calendar.

LSU has already hosted Dobson this offseason where he checked in with Kiffin and secondary coach Corey Raymond, but he's been well-traveled.

The top-ranked cornerback also visited multiple schools - including Clemson and South Carolina with a trip to Michigan now on the docket.

But the LSU Tigers remain frontrunners here...

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

Dobson will make his way up to Ann Arbor on Thursday for his unofficial visit amid a major stretch in his process, but the LSU Tigers also have a return trip locked in for this summer.

The five-star cornerback will take an official visit to Baton Rouge in June with the coaching staff preparing for another critical face-to-face meeting with the South Carolina native.

LSU has remained dialed in on the recruiting trail in the 2027 Cycle with Dobson emerging as the No. target at the cornerback position.

Now, despite a visit to Michigan on the docket, the program remains in solid position for the elite defensive back amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

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