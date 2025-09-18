Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Target Reacts to LSU Football Visit
Naples (Fla.) Lely three-star quarterback Brady Quinn made his way to Baton Rouge last weekend for the LSU Tigers' Week 3 SEC matchup against the Florida Gators.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of the Sunshine State has emerged as one of the top signal-callers in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with an offer sheet to back it up.
Quinn has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, and Miami Hurricanes, among others, as his process ramps up.
During Quinn's freshman campaign in 2024, he posted a 9-3 record while leading First Baptist Academy to the regional finals of Florida's 1A playoffs.
The Florida native completed 176-of-316 passes (55.7 percent) for 2,549 yards with 33 TD and 9 interceptions across his first season on the prep scene.
Quinn was also a participant in December's FBU Freshman All-American Bowl where he was named a top performer by 247Sports after completing 6-of-14 passes for 64 yards while rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown.
The LSU Tigers are a program that has piqued Quinn's interest with Brian Kelly and Co. hosting him on an unofficial visit last weekend in Baton Rouge.
Following his time in the Bayou State, Quinn took to social media to rave about his time in Death Valley where the LSU Tigers ultimately took down the Florida Gators to open SEC play.
LSU also hosted the No. 8 rated quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle on an unofficial visit last weekend alongside Quinn with Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star Peyton Houston making the trip down.
Houston had narrowed his focus to the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, and USC Trojans with Kelly and Co. receiving the final unofficial visit prior to a Sept. 15 commitment date.
Fresh off of the visit to Baton Rouge, Houston revealed a pledge to the LSU Tigers with the program landing the No. 2 quarterback in Louisiana.
The coveted signal-caller is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 (70 percent) passing attempts for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores on his way to rewriting the record books for his prep squad.
Now, with Houston in the mix, the LSU Tigers are also keeping tabs on the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with Quinn taking an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge as well.
