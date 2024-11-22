Michigan Wolverines Offer LSU Football Target, Five-Star DL Jahkeem Stewart
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is one of the top uncommitted prospects remaining on the market in the 2025 Recruiting Class.
Stewart, the No. 1 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, made the move to reclassify from the 2026 class into the 2025 cycle earlier this fall.
The decision sent shockwaves across the recruiting scene given Stewart was, at the time, rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
Now, he's maintained five-star status after electing to skip his senior year and has ramped up his recruiting process in a major way.
Stewart has wrapped up official visits to Oregon, LSU and USC with one official visit remaining on the schedule. The five-star will take a trip to check-in with the Ohio State Buckeyes during the weekend of Nov. 30 for a multi-day stay.
From there, he'll mull over his options with his camp before signing with a program during the Early Signing Period.
With LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and USC listed as the finalists, a new program has emerged as of Thursday evening: The Michigan Wolverines.
The Wolverines re-offered Stewart with the news coming on the heels of Michigan flipping the No. 1 prospect in America, Bryce Underwood, away from his commitment to LSU.
Underwood, who had been committed to the LSU Tigers for over 300 days, flipped his pledge to the Wolverines on Thursday.
Now, Michigan is adding fuel to the fire after looking to turn up the heat for Stewart, the No. 1 target remaining on LSU's 2025 Big Board.
A source tells LSU Tigers On SI that Stewart and his camp will talk with the Michigan staff once again on Friday.
The Wolverines are certainly making a splash down the stretch with the Early Signing Period.
First, the program successfully flipped Underwood away from his commitment to LSU after piecing together an NIL package north of $10.5 million.
Then, the program offered Stewart, the No. 2 uncommitted prospect in the country with talks escalating.
Now, they're looking to do more damage to LSU's 2025 Big Board after ramping up their push for the Tigers' top wide receiver commit: Derek Meadows.
Flip Watch: Derek Meadows Trending to Michigan Wolverines
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows announced a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Since then, he's remained a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail with the top programs in America continuing to push for the wideout's services.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Nevada and a Top 10 wide receiver in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
Once Meadows went public with a decision over the summer, he chose the Tigers over the likes of Michigan, Alabama and Notre Dame, among several others.
Now, he's continued keeping his options open with the Wolverines surging.
The top-ranked wide receiver took a trip to Ann Arbor on Nov. 2 to check in with the Michigan Wolverines for their matchup against No. 1 Oregon.
Michigan has been a program pushing for Meadows over the last few months with the program getting the coveted recruit on campus earlier this month.
On Thursday, Michigan flipped former LSU commitment Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in America.
Now, they're looking to snag LSU's highest-rated wide receiver commit in Meadows.
On3 Sports Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for the Michigan Wolverines to win out for Meadows and land his commitment.
There are ties here in favor of the Wolverines with Meadows' family being born and raised in Michigan a well.
“Home state for me and my wife,” Meadows' father told On3 Sports in July. “We’ve always been Michigan fans growing up. You’re going to be a Michigan fan or Michigan State fan growing up. We were Michigan fans. Have a lot of close ties with folks there. A lot of my family is there. Derek has a lot of family and friends. Great educationally and doesn’t hurt to be National Champions. A lot of support academically."
It's a recruitment to keep tabs on moving forward. Meadows has not visited Baton Rouge this fall, and with a visit to Ann Arbor now in the rearview mirror, he's also locked in another trip.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.