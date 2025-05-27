Michigan Wolverines Pushing to Flip LSU Football Top-100 Cornerback Commitment
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. in April after going public with a decision.
Finney, a Top-10 cornerback in America, recently reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he will skip his junior campaign.
Prior to making the move to reclassify, Finney was the No. 1 cornerback in America in the 2027 cycle.
The California native selected Kelly's LSU Tigers over the USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others, down the stretch with the schools turning up the heat for his services.
"This process has been great, it's a blessing," Finney said of his recruiting process. "It's always been a dream of mine to get to this point, and now I'm here."
Finney added: "LSU was an easy choice for me. The coaching staff, the environment and alumni base that they have. I can build connections on and off the field there."
But it'll be a battle to hold onto the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder's commitment down the stretch with a myriad of schools pushing for a flip heading into a critical summer stretch.
One team that has quickly surged to the top is the Michigan Wolverines, according to On3 Sports.
The Wolverines have gained momentum for the talented California defensive back, but the Bayou Bengals remain the team with the pledge.
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond has spearheaded the Tigers' push for the out-of-state prospect.
“LSU I’d say them producing a lot of DBs,” Finney told On3’s Steve Wiltfong about his interest in the Tigers back in March.
“The corners coach is really cool, Corey Raymond. He’s put a lot of dudes in the league. I’ve grown to know him and it’s been a cool experience.”
LSU will battle down the stretch alongside a slew of heavy-hitters on the NIL front with the Michigan Wolverines and USC Trojans emerging as teams to keep tabs on.
247Sports' Take on Finney:
"Finney recently made the move to reclassify into the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner."
"He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub-11.0-100-meter times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team.
"He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver, and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight."
"He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long-term upside to play for any school he wants, and his ceiling is extremely high."
