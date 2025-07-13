Nation's No. 1 Athlete, Five-Star LSU Commit Recruiting No. 1 IOL to the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown on Thursday after going public with a decision.
Brown, the top-ranked two-way prospect in America, has thrived as both an offensive and defensive lineman across his prep career.
After shining on Friday nights, the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder earned offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes emerging as the contenders down the stretch.
But it's the hometown LSU Tigers that have won out for Brown after securing a verbal pledge on Thursday.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said on Thursday.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
The Texas A&M Aggies gave LSU a run for its money throughout the process, but the hometown ties ultimately sealed the deal with Brown looking forward to playing in Tiger Stadium on Saturdays.
“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman about his decision. “To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays … it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”
Now, Brown is putting his recruiting cap on to help assist the Bayou Bengals in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU holds a top-five class in America, but Brown and Co. have intentions of stacking more talent for the future.
On Sunday, Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray revealed his five finalists with the LSU Tigers making the cut.
Gray, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, has narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers.
LSU holds commitments from four five-star prospects with Brown alongside No. 1 wide receiver Tristen Keys, No. 1 defensive lineman Richard Anderson and top-five EDGE Trenton Henderson.
With the quartet of five-stars on board, the program has aspirations of stacking more with Gray firmly in the mix.
Now, after Gray revealed LSU as a finalist, Brown has chimed in to help the program's recruiting efforts.
LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis has kept in touch with Gray as he intensifies his pursuit for the No. 1 ranked interior offensive lineman in America.
“Definitely Coach Davis. Coach Davis is one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever talked to. He gives off a father figure. He hopes the kids grow as men, and that is very important with me coming into college at 18, so to have someone like that to help you develop as an NFL player, but also as a great human being, a great husband, a great father, and that is just something I want," Gray said.
"LSU kind of speaks for itself. It’s a winning program. They do everything to develop linemen perfectly, so that’s good and they check all the boxes.”
LSU remains a team to beat for Gray as his recruiting process winds down after revealing finalists consisting of the Tigers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio State and Clemson.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.