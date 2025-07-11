Nation's No. 1 Athlete, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Sends Message to Other Schools
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown will remain in the Bayou State for his college career after verbally committing to the LSU Tigers on Thursday.
Brown, the No. 1 athlete in America, chose the LSU Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder comes in as the top-ranked overall recruit in Louisiana with Brian Kelly and Co. once again coming out on top to secure the state's top prospect.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said on Thursday.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
The Texas A&M Aggies gave LSU a run for its money throughout the process, but the hometown ties ultimately sealed the deal with Brown looking forward to playing in Tiger Stadium on Saturdays.
“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman about his decision. “To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays … it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”
Now, Brown has sent a message to other programs after making the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers.
The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana is all in on the Bayou Bengals after virtually shutting things down in his process.
"I’m locked in man ain’t none of that 'it ain’t over til the ink dry' everybody had their chance I’m just blessed to be able call lsu home if you not with us then you TIGER BAIT!!!," Brown wrote via X.
But he's also making his presence felt on the recruiting side with Brown beginning to put on his cap to help the Tigers.
On Friday, news broke that Ohio State Director of Player Personnel, Sam Petitto, will depart the Buckeyes and make his way to Baton Rouge as LSU Football’s Director of Scouting and Personnel Strategy.
It's a move that immediately sent shockwaves across college football with LSU adding one of the sport's most respected front office figures.
Petitto, a Louisiana native with an impressive track record, spent nearly a decade working under Alabama head coach Nick Saban prior to heading to Ohio State.
The notable piece to know: Ohio State currently holds a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High five-star safety, Blaine Bradford.
Bradford, the No. 1 safety in America, revealed a commitment to the Buckeyes this offseason with Petitto playing a critical role in his decision to pledge to the program.
Petitto has emerged as a weapon for program's on the recruiting scene where he also assisted in the Alabama Crimson Tide signing Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, years ago.
Now, Brown sees an opportunity for LSU to intensify its pursuit for Bradford where he's already begun his push.
In just 24 hours of being committed to the LSU Tigers, Brown has both reiterated his commitment to the program while beginning to recruit others to join the class.
LSU currently holds a top-five 2026 Recruiting Class with the program up to 16 total pledges as it currently stands.
