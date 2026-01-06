LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes for Top-25 Transfer Wide Receiver

Ole Dominion wide receiver Tre Brown III has committed to the LSU Tigers after an official visit to Baton Rouge on Sunday, he revealed via social media on Monday evening.

Brown checks in as a Top-100 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the No. 23 rated wide receiver, with Lane Kiffin and Co. beating out multiple heavy-hitters for his services.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign as a sophomore where he caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns - averaging a whopping 20 yards per catch.

Brown will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the LSU Tigers with the program landing a talented weapon on the outside.

The Old Dominion transfer made his way to Baton Rouge on Sunday for a multi-day stay with Kiffin and Co. knocking it out the park - ultimately canceling his Ohio State Buckeyes trip to sign with the LSU Tigers.

Brown is the second transfer wide receiver the LSU Tigers have signed this offseason with the program also inking Hawaii Rainbow Warriors pass-catcher Jackson Harris on Sunday morning after going public with a decision.

Harris checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal after a dominant 2025 campaign for the Rainbow Warriors where he hauled in 49 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games played.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder earned All-Conference honors in 2025 after transferring in from Stanford last offseason where he now takes his game to the Southeastern Conference.

Kiffin and Co. remain active in the Transfer Portal market with Harris coming in as the first commitment with more wide receivers on the program's radar - including multiple visitors on Monday night.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Building a Championship Roster

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

