LSU Football and Ohio State Buckeyes Battling For No. 1 EDGE in Transfer Portal

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal with force this month after signing double-digit players across the first week of the window.

Once the portal market officially opened for business on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. wasted no time in getting their first official visitor down to Baton Rouge after Penn State edge rusher Chaz Coleman arrived in the Bayou State last Friday.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound true freshman signed with the Nittany Lions as a headliner in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but following a coaching change, Coleman opted to enter the portal where he now comes in as the No. 1 EDGE available - and a Top-5 overall transfer.

The Ohio native was initially linked to the Ohio State Buckeyes once his name was in the market, but it was the LSU Tigers that received the first visit of his transfer process.

"The No. 2 player overall Chaz Coleman - from Penn State - an Ohio native. The Buckeyes were the first program mentioned and they're in strong talks with the Chaz Coleman camp early in this transfer portal cycle," Rivals Steve Wiltfong recently said.

"But sounds like it's LSU and Tennessee that are the programs emerging as the price tag continues going up for Chaz Coleman in the initial discussions for his signature."

Courtesy of Chaz Coleman on Instagram.

Coleman arrived in Baton Rouge on Friday where he remained in town for a multi-day stay alongside Kiffin and the staff, sources told LSU Tigers On SI, but he then hit the road to Knoxville for a visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.

With visits to a pair of SEC programs under his belt, Coleman soaked in the scenes of LSU and Tennessee prior to taking a trip to see Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Now, in what appears to be an LSU versus Ohio State battle, Kiffin and Co. remain in pursuit of the coveted edge rusher with limitless potential, according to multiple reports.

LSU is targeting multiple talented weapons along the defensive line with a pair of highly-touted edge rushers taking visits to Baton Rouge this week in Utah's John Henry Daley - the No. 3 EDGE in the Transfer Portal - and Jordan Ross - a former five-star prospect on the prep scene.

All eyes remain on Coleman as a major domino this month with visits to LSU, Tennessee, and Ohio State under his belt as buzz continues swirling that a South Carolina trip could also be in the cards.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: