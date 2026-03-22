Nation's No. 1 Center Eyeing Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Amid Major Push
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Oak Grove (La.) five-star forward Caroline Bradley made her return to Baton Rouge on Sunday for the LSU Tigers' Round of 32 matchup in the NCAA Tournament as Kim Mulkey and Co. intensify their pursuit.
Bradley checks in as No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where she has emerged as an elite target with the "Who's Who" of women's basketball battling for her commitment.
The 6-foot-5 star comes in as the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana with a myriad of offers on the list - including Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks after the program made the call over the summer.
But Mulkey and the LSU staff continue prioritizing Bradley with the Tigers keeping a foot on the gas for the gifted center.
LSU has taken multiple trips up to Oak Grove across the last few years to receive face-time with Bradley - with her now making her way down to Baton Rouge on Sunday for an unofficial visit with the program for its NCAA Tournament clash.
"Bradley has the size on the interior that makes it difficult for high school prospects to keep her off the glass on either end of the court," 247Sports wrote.
"She is comfortable playing through contact. In due time, look for her to become increasingly aware of where potential double teams are coming from, allowing her to make passes to open shooters in real time. For a young prospect with her size, Bradley moves well from side to side while maintaining a consistent pace of play."
It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge, but the top programs will continue ramping up their push.
South Carolina and others are swinging for the fences in Bradley's process alongside the LSU Tigers where she continues exploding on the prep scene.
Bradley played an integral role in Oak Grove’s pursuit of a state championship last season as just a sophomore.
She averaged 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocked shots, and 2.5 assists, lifting the Lady Tigers to a 21-4 record - ultimately falling in the title game.
Now, all eyes are on her recruitment with the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for her commitment amid an aggressive pursuit from the staff in Baton Rouge.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20