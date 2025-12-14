Nation's No. 1 DT, Elite LSU Football Commit Makes History in State Title Game

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson capped off an illustrious high school career on Saturday night in the Caesars SuperDome after earning his second consecutive state championship.

The No. 1 defensive tackle in America signed with the LSU Tigers last week, but had business to handle on the prep scene before enrolling with the program next month.

Anderson took the field in New Orleans with another title on his mind where he wreaked havoc against the St. Augustine Purple Knights - commanding a double team all night to earn another state championship.

Now, the 6-foot-4, 335-pounder wraps up his high school career with 27 consecutive wins and back-to-back state titles after departing his Edna Karr program as one of the most decorated athletes in school history.

The five-star LSU signee is set to enroll early with the Tigers and make his way to Baton Rouge in January in preparation for Spring Camp.

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.

"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."

Anderson is next in line where he's quickly caught the attention of an LSU icon: Former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron was in attendance for the Saturday night matchup where he received a firsthand look at the No. 1 defensive lineman in America.

Ed Orgeron is quite impressed with LSU commit Richard Anderson. He was watching the 5-star defensive lineman in warmups at the Dome.



I told Coach O, “Maybe you can coach him next season.” He smiled — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 13, 2025

"Ed Orgeron is quite impressed with LSU commit Richard Anderson. He was watching the 5-star defensive lineman in warmups at the Dome," Fox 8 News' Garland Gillen wrote via X.

Now, after an illustrious career at Edna Karr, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America will make his way to Baton Rouge as Anderson prepares for the next level.

