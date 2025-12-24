Nation's No. 1 EDGE Reacts to LSU Football Hiring Elite Coach to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant has ascended into one of America's top prospects with schools from coast-to-coast entering the race in his recruitment.

Bryant, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, comes in as a Top-50 overall prospect with the South Carolina native continuing to generate significant buzz.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled in a myriad of offers with the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators, among others, making up the double-digit scholarship sheet.

As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles where he emerged as a national recruit with top schools extending scholarships.

Now, he has found himself as the No. 1 EDGE in America with the LSU Tigers catching his eye after a recent staff hire.

Courtesy of Jaiden Bryant's Instagram.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin officially added defensive line coach Sterling Lucas to his staff in Baton Rouge on Monday with a formal announcement being made.

Kiffin and Co. poached Lucas from South Carolina where he was on Shane Beamer's staff in Columbia - now making the move to the Bayou State.

Lucas has emerged as one of the Southeastern Conference''s top defensive assistants, but also blossomed into an elite recruiter across his time on the college scene.

For Bryant, the top-ranked edge rusher in the nation, he had Lucas serve as his primary recruiter while at South Carolina.

Following Lucas making the move to LSU, Bryant took to social media to give his stamp of approval on the decision:

The 5A Defensive Player of the Year in South Carolina has schools across America in his ear, but it's clear the LSU Tigers will have an impact in his recruitment with Lucas now on staff in Baton Rouge.

LSU formally introduced double-digit staff members on Monday with Kiffin assembling an elite group for his first season as the shot-caller of the Tigers.

LSU Football Coaching Staff Additions

Joe Cox – Co-Offensive Coordinator / Tight Ends

Joe Houston – Special Teams Coordinator

Sawyer Jordan – Inside Wide Receivers

Chris Kiffin – Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers

Sterling Lucas – Defensive Line

George McDonald – Passing Game Coordinator / Wide Receivers

Kevin Smith – Associate Head Coach/Running Backs

Lou Spanos – Pass Rush Specialist / Assistant Defensive Line

Dane Stevens – Quarterbacks

Charlie Weis Jr. – Offensive Coordinator

Eric Wolford – Offensive Line

