Elite LSU Football Commit Lands in Rare Territory Amid Meteoric Rise in Rankings

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant announced a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in January where he became the first high school pledge under the new coaching staff in Baton Rouge.

Bryant checks in as No. 2 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers beating out the likes of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Clemson Tigers for his pledge.

"Bryant committed to the Tigers in January at the Under Armour All-America game, marking Lane Kiffin's first commit in his first full class at the helm," ESPN wrote.

"Bryant's high-energy approach stood out in multiple in-person evaluations. His power shows up on film, too, where he sets the edge and uses his energy in pursuit. With 2025 signings at defensive tackle like Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson, Bryant is another key piece to developing a potentially dominant defensive line, a feature of past successful LSU teams as Kiffin tries to return the Tigers to national title contention."

Now, as Bryant navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment, the top EDGE in America sits in rare territory as one of the highest-rated players to be committed to a program.

Courtesy of Jaiden Bryant on X.

In the recent Rivals Recruiting Rankings update, Bryant came in as the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and No. 2 EDGE.

“Coach (Sterling) Lucas is a coach I trust and believe in,” Bryant told Rivals. “South Carolina wasn’t one of my first offers, but he was recruiting me before that. He started recruiting me early, and he’s like family. He’s easy to talk to, we have a nice relationship, and he’s always been a coach I knew I would love to play for.”

As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles where he blossomed into a national prospect with top schools extending scholarships.

Now, following his junior campaign he's surged into a Top-15 overall recruit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers holding the pledge amid a pivotal offseason for the program.

