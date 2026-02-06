Nation's No. 1 Prospect 'Not Solid' With Texas Tech Pledge Amid LSU Football Pursuit

Cedar Hill (Tex.) five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster revealed a commitment to Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders in October, but the top-ranked prospect in America remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene.

Brewster checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast eyeing the current Texas Tech pledge amid a coaching change in Lubbock.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, as his rise continues.

But it's currently the Texas Tech program that holds the commitment from a prospect that has the chance to be a "serious impact player" at the next level.

"Strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism. Displays startling redirecting suddenness on sophomore tape. Supports that functional juice in pads with terrific combine testing numbers (twice) in early 2025," 247Sports wrote.

"Those combine performances joined strong live evaluations in position-specific work and 1-on-1 reps. Legitimately 6-foot-3, 300 pounds but owns extensive snaps in a two-point edge alignment. Emphatically sets an edge. Flashes a heavy inside hand coupled with stack-and-shed strength. Boasts impressive two-way snaps as a successful jumbo wildcat option.

"Also possesses a strong football pedigree. May lack ideal frame length, but compensates with sudden power and disruptive play style. Projects as a high-major interior D-line force who could become serious impact player."

Brewster is a Texas Tech commit, but is he solid with his pledge? The short answer: No.

Red Raiders defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch will not return to Texas Tech for the 2026 season after spending the past four years on Joey McGuire‘s staff.

With Fitch heading elsewhere, Brewster recently revealed he isn't solid with his current commitment.

LSU Tigers edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples made a stop in the Lone Star State last week for a visit with Brewster as the program remains in pursuit of the elite defender where their chances could increase with the recent news.

Brewster sits as the No. 1 prospect in America with LSU, Ohio State, and other powerhouse schools in pursuit.

Now, with the recent buzz surrounding his Texas Tech pledge not being solid, all eyes will be on the elite defensive weapon's next steps in his recruitment.

