Nation's No. 1 Quarterback Leading Charge to Flip a Five-Star LSU Football Commit
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys remains in headlines this offseason as he gears up for his senior campaign in the Magnolia State.
Keys, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has been wined and dined by the top programs in America this summer as he evaluates his options.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold the commitment from Keys, but his recruitment remains a hot topic across the college football scene.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
Now, he's utilized the summer as a stretch to evaluate the contenders in his process.
Keys took official visits to see the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers for multi-day stays.
But one program is picking up steam, according to multiple reports.
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program continue generating buzz as a program to watch in the pursuit to flip Keys away from LSU.
Who's leading the charge? America's No. 1 quarterback, Faizon Brandon.
The Tennessee Volunteers currently hold a commitment from the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the nation with Brandon pledged to the program.
Brandon has dominated the prep scene across his three seasons of high school ball where he now comes in as the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder committed to Tennessee over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Now, while staying loyal to his commitment to the Volunteers, Brandon has become a vocal recruiter for the program.
The North Carolina native is now "working hard" to flip the No. 1 wideout in America, Tristen Keys, according to 247Sports.
Keys soaked in the scenes of Knoxville (Tenn.) this summer on an official visit with Brandon making his way to town to help the recruiting push.
According to Rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers remain a program that's pushing the right buttons.
"He's a five-star receiver committed to LSU. He's been to Tennessee probably 4, 5 or 6 times and took an [official visit] there over the summer," Rivals' Chad Simmons said. "I keep hearing from people, 'Chad if you're a betting guy, take the field over LSU in the end for Tristen Keys.'
"We know LSU is going to work really hard, and they're going to have to, to keep him in this class through December to get him signed. Tennessee is definitely one to watch for Tristen Keys as well. Tennessee is hot."
For Keys, he's weighing the development aspect over the financial piece in his process, for the most part.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
Now, as Keys' senior campaign inches closer, the LSU Tigers hold the commitment, but will be battling the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes to keep him in the 2026 class.
LSU currently holds a Top-10 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Keys and five-star athlete, Lamar Brown, pledged.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "A potential game-wrecker on the outside that can attack all three levels and constantly challenge defenses. Pairs elite ball skills together with dynamic route running, superior athleticism and a long-levered frame. Creates separation with his suddenness and will break off defensive backs with snappy cuts.
"Attacks the football with confidence and has a rather high success rate in contested-catch situations, usually creating an advantage with his natural bounce. Competitive with the ball in his hands and can hit the throttle to capitalize on his catch-and-run opportunities.
"Shined on the offseason circuit at multiple events the summer after sophomore year before assembling elite junior tape for a Hattiesburg squad that went undefeated during the regular season. Might not ever be classified as a true burner, but has the skill set to emerge as a playmaker and trusted option on the perimeter for a College Football Playoff contender given the combination of size, fluidity and coordination."
