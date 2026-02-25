Nation's No. 1 Quarterback Reaffirms Georgia Bulldogs Pledge Amid LSU Football Buzz

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star quarterback Jayden Wade is gearing up for a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers turning up the heat for the Georgia Bulldogs commit.

Wade checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his services after a dominant 2025 campaign in the Sunshine State.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others.

But it's Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff that currently hold the verbal commitment from Wade after revealing a pledge to the Bulldogs in November during his standout sophomore season.

"One of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the 2028 cycle. Checks in at 6-foot-3.5, 183 pounds, and registers as an elite athlete with impressive speed times in the combine setting. Has a tight, quick throwing motion with a live downfield arm," Rivals wrote of Wade.

"Has the speed to take it to the house from anywhere on the field. Limited in terms of valuable game reps, working as a backup at national powerhouse IMG as a freshman. Will benefit greatly from gleaning experience on Friday nights. Older for the cycle, as he will turn 19 in the fall of his senior season."

LSU is a school that has piqued Wade's interest, according to multiple reports, but the Georgia Bulldogs remain the program that has his attention with a verbal commitment locked in.

Once buzz started swirling surrounding LSU buzz, Wade took to social media to seemingly reaffirm his commitment:

“What stood out the most to me with Georgia is coach Kirby (Smart),” he told Rivals. “Georgia is a big cultural type of program and they always bring people in and they’re hardworking and everybody is on the same page and everybody wants to be great.

"When you’re around people that want to be great, that makes you want to be great and it spreads around to everybody.

“I had a great time with the coaches talking some ball when I went on the visit and watched their practice, the intensity they play with. Those are the key factors I see at Georgia.

“The offense is a really good offense. It’s very similar to the offense we run right now so if I go there I’d be very familiar with the offense. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to go there. I love the way Gunner (Stockton) makes some plays and makes some throws so I could see myself doing that, too.”

Now, all eyes are on a pivotal offseason stretch with Wade gearing up for his junior campaign at IMG Academy with a verbal pledge to Smart and Co.

