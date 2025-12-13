Nation's No. 1 Tight End, Elite LSU Football Target Representing Tigers in Title Game

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has blossomed into one of America's top two-sport athletes with programs across the country remaining in pursuit.

Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, put the nation on notice across his sophomore campaign in 2024 where the flurry of scholarship offers came in last fall.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout year on the gridiron, but it didn't stop there for the two-sport athlete.

On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Now, with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans, among others, Hudson is evaluating the contenders in his process.

Courtesy of Ahmad Hudson's Instagram.

The top-ranked prospect in Louisiana has checked in with the LSU Tigers on several occasions in 2025 after making the drive down from Ruston (La.) to Baton Rouge.

Now, he's remaining privy to the LSU Tigers were he was seen sporting LSU gloves during his state championship game on Saturday afternoon.

Five-star TE Ahmad Hudson wearing LSU gloves, an Ole Miss towel and a Nebraska head band pic.twitter.com/023Ewbvsyx — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) December 13, 2025

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have also emerged as a threat in Hudson's recruitment process where he has made his way to Lincoln (Neb.) multiple times to check-in with Matt Rhule and Co.

Hudson was also repping a Nebraska headband during the game on Saturday as his prep squad chases a title in the Caesars SuperDome.

"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports earlier this fall.

Now, as his process intensifies, Lane Kiffin's new staff will certainly be prioritizing the No. 1 tight end in America where his crew at Ole Miss was also emerging as a threat before moving to Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: