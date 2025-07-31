Nation's No. 1 Tight End, LSU Football Target Set to Visit Tigers This Season
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson is in the midst of a critical offseason with the Bayou State star receiving a myriad of new offers.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has become one of the top dual-sport athletes in America where he also shines as a Top-25 overall prospect in basketball.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, with Brian Kelly and Co. gaining momentum as serious contenders.
Hudson is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, Hudson's recruitment process is taking off this offseason with programs recruiting him as a dual-sport athlete.
He's recently reeled in basketball offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers with both programs also in the mix in football.
For the LSU Tigers, the program has already offered Hudson in both sports with the hometown program generating significant buzz in his process.
Heading into the fall, Hudson has now locked in a pair of visits to see the hometown Tigers in action, according to 247Sports.
Hudson made his way to Baton Rouge on multiple occasions last fall with the program keeping a foot on the gas for the game-changer.
Now, heading into the upcoming season, the Bayou Bengals are keeping a foot on the gas for the prized Louisiana tight end.
