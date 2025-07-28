Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Being Pushed By SEC Rival
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March after going public with a decision.
Keys, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has been wined and dined by the top programs in America this summer as he evaluates the schools involved in his process.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold the commitment, but his recruitment remains a hot topic across the college football scene.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
Now, he's utilized the summer as a stretch to evaluate the contenders in his process.
Keys took official visits to see the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers for multi-day stays.
The Tennessee Volunteers remain a threat to flip Keys, according to Rivals' Chad Simmons, but the Texas A&M Aggies are also "strongly pushing" for the LSU pledge.
"He's a five-star receiver committed to LSU. He's been to Tennessee probably 4, 5 or 6 times and took an [official visit] there over the summer," Simmons said. "I keep hearing from people, 'Chad if you're a betting guy, take the field over LSU in the end for Tristen Keys.'
"We know LSU is going to work really hard, and they're going to have to, to keep him in this class through December to get him signed. Tennessee is definitely one to watch for Tristen Keys as well. Tennessee is hot."
What's the buzz on Keys heading into August?
According to Texas A&M Aggies on SI's Landyn Rosow, the program is "strongly pushing" while intensifying their pursuit.
For Keys, he's weighing the development aspect over the financial piece in his process, for the most part.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
LSU holds the commitment heading into Keys' senior campaign, but will be battling down the stretch to hold onto the No. 1 wide receiver's pledge down the stretch.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.