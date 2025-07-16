Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Five-Star LSU Football Pledge Recruiting No. 2 Wideout
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain firmly in the mix for Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews as he winds down his recruitment process.
Mathews, the No. 2 rated wideout in America, has reeled in offers from a myriad of programs across his prep career with four finalists now locked in.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has now narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies with a commitment decision set to be revealed on August 8.
LSU is a program to watch for the talented Magnolia State native who's coming off of a stellar junior campaign in 2024.
During Mathews' junior season with Greene County, the top wideout logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, the LSU Tigers remain a program to watch in the "Mathews Sweepstakes" alongside Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Auburn.
The Bayou Bengals currently hold commitments from a trio of wide receivers in the 2026 Cycle headlined by Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America:
- Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
- Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
- Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
With a decision inching closer for Mathews, LSU is seeing Keys put on his recruiting cap in order to assist the program on the trail.
Keys took to social media to voice his thoughts on Mathews' final schools with the caption "Imagine" next to his final four schools.
Shortly after, Mathews responded back with the "eye emojis" in reference to Keys' post of the wide receiver duo on his Instagram story.
Kelly and Co. remain in pursuit of Mathews on the recruiting trail with the LSU Tigers eyeing a fourth wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
With commitments from Keys [No. 1 WR in America}, Mack [No. 1 WR in Louisiana] and Darby [No. 2 WR in Louisiana], the addition of Mathews would provide the Bayou Bengals with the top haul in the nation.
Mathews has a decision date penciled in for August 8 where he will choose between LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.
