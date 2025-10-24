Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver Includes LSU Football, Texas A&M Aggies Among Finalists
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales has narrowed his focus to 12 programs with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers making the cut for the top-ranked wideout.
Sales, the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has cemented his status as a blue-chip recruit across his time on the prep scene with programs from coast-to-coast making their presence felt.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program in Baton Rouge getting involved in his process.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder has now narrowed his focus to LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M, Missouri, Notre Dame, Indiana, Tennessee, and Michigan.
Following a sophomore campaign where Sales logged 34 receptions for 568 yards and seven touchdowns, the five-star has begun evaluating the contenders in his recruitment process.
The LSU program is one that is "catching his eye," according to Rivals, alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Indiana Hoosiers and Missouri Tigers.
But there are multiple schools battling for Sales as he navigates his junior season in the Hoosier State.
That includes Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“Growing up it was my dream school,” Sales said after receiving his offer from Alabama. “I mean I’m from Alabama too so all of my family is down there. And Coach Shep is such a great coach and person. He is someone you wanna be coached by.”
Sales checked in with the Crimson Tide earlier this year, but has also traveled across America to see other programs.
The elite pass-catcher took a pair of visits last weekend where he checked in with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Michigan Wolverines.
Following the visit to Sound Bend, Notre Dame bagan making its presence felt.
Sales has emerged as the top priority for multiple programs with visit season in full swing this month for the Indiana native.
For the LSU Tigers, the program had Sales on campus this offseason where position coach Cortez Hankton continues pushing all the right buttons.
LSU's lineage of NFL wide receivers has the proven track record that intrigues Sales with Hankton beginning to make an early impression as his recruitment ramps up.
The Bayou Bengals are in the midst of a recruiting tear at the wide receiver position both the No. 1 and No. 2 rated wideouts in Louisiana currently committed.
Now, all eyes are on Sales as he begins identifying the contenders in his recruitment with 12 schools separating from the pack as his early finalists.
